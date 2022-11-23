 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s dominating win over North Florida

The Cats bounce back in a big way!

By Adam Haste
The Kentucky Wildcats faced off against North Florida on Wednesday afternoon as they looked for a bounceback win after their disappointing performance Sunday night.

It was a much better start for the Cats in this one as they jumped out to the quick 10-5 lead at the first media timeout.

Kentucky struggled from three their last time out, but that was not the case in the first half of this one as the deep ball helped them build a 19-9 lead with just under 12 minutes left in the half.

Antonio Reeves is one of the key players for this team is they are going to reach their potential.

So, one thing we needed to see in this game was him regain the confidence we saw in the Bahamas.

The first half was exactly what he needed as he knocked down 4 of his 5 three-point shots and led the Cats with 18 points.

Kentucky had it working on both ends of the floor and were able to take a 51-23 lead into the break.

The second half was more of the same for the Cats. Just completely dominating North Florida on both ends of the floor.

A three by Jacob Toppin pushed the Kentucky lead to 40 with just over 14 minutes left in the game.

At the under-8 timeout, Kentucky was in cruise control as they were holding on to an 83-41 lead.

Down the stretch, the Cats continued to get multiple players involved and close this one out getting the 96-56 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game.

