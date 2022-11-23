Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s dominating win over North Florida

The Kentucky Wildcats faced off against North Florida on Wednesday afternoon as they looked for a bounceback win after their disappointing performance Sunday night.

It was a much better start for the Cats in this one as they jumped out to the quick 10-5 lead at the first media timeout.

Kentucky struggled from three their last time out, but that was not the case in the first half of this one as the deep ball helped them build a 19-9 lead with just under 12 minutes left in the half.

Antonio Reeves is one of the key players for this team is they are going to reach their potential.

So, one thing we needed to see in this game was him regain the confidence we saw in the Bahamas.

The first half was exactly what he needed as he knocked down 4 of his 5 three-point shots and led the Cats with 18 points.

Kentucky had it working on both ends of the floor and were able to take a 51-23 lead into the break.

The second half was more of the same for the Cats. Just completely dominating North Florida on both ends of the floor.

A three by Jacob Toppin pushed the Kentucky lead to 40 with just over 14 minutes left in the game.

At the under-8 timeout, Kentucky was in cruise control as they were holding on to an 83-41 lead.

Down the stretch, the Cats continued to get multiple players involved and close this one out getting the 96-56 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game.

First five. Antonio Reeves with his first start of the season.#GoBigBlue pic.twitter.com/orbxNy2wOK — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 23, 2022

The big screen just showed a man teaching his young daughter how to do L's down. They didn't know they were on the screen, just a great moment in parenting captured here in Rupp Arena. — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) November 23, 2022

Offense looks a lot better when shots are falling. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 23, 2022

Cason is my favorite UK guard since Herro — PELS YEAR. BBN (@pelsyear) November 23, 2022

What a lineup. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 23, 2022

I love Oscar — Lori Mills (@lori_mills) November 23, 2022

EVery UK starter with a made basket in first 6 minutes — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) November 23, 2022

Cason Wallace being an elite three point shooter is quite the development — Matt “Spikeball SZN” Sak (@MattSakBBN) November 23, 2022

Livingston with terrific finish. Keeping getting flashes of that athleticism he has and what he might be by March — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) November 23, 2022

The Wheeler/CJ/Livingston/Collins/Oscar lineup shouldn’t ever see the light of day — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) November 23, 2022

Cason needs more 3 point looks. The more I see him knock these down the more I think the Sahvir, Cason, Reeves/CJ backcourt can work. — Mike B (@AllMikedUp_) November 23, 2022

Heck of a pass by Toppin. Really nice play — BEEZY (@Burke_Franklin_) November 23, 2022

We are seeing Cal do a few different things today but keeping lineups in for a little while.



The lineup of Savhir, Cason, reeves, Oscar and Toppin went on a 14-2 run — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) November 23, 2022

Very, very good for Kentucky to see Antonio Reeves aggressive, no hesitation. Teammates looking for him in transition. Now 15 points, 6-8 FG, 3-4 3s in the first half, as Kentucky on pace to score a hundo on North Florida. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 23, 2022

Reeves playing like this but Barely hits the rim vs good comp is so frustrating — Eric Murphy (@emurphy24) November 23, 2022

Need this version of Antonio Reeves against elite teams. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) November 23, 2022

When Reeves is hot, it is fun to watch — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 23, 2022

If you’re a bad team you don’t wanna face these Cats folks.



In all seriousness that was a phenomenal half of basketball on both ends. The perfect response from a disappointing Sunday. The fellas came out hungry! — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) November 23, 2022

Reeves getting his confidence back



Oscar is out here stat padding — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) November 23, 2022

Lot to like about Cats tonight as they lead 67-31 with 16:04 to play — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) November 23, 2022

North Florida is very not good. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) November 23, 2022

It means theyre probably not losing to Louisville. https://t.co/8xsIhClQvo — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 23, 2022

Had a few people ask, so: Lance Ware is out sick today. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 23, 2022

CJ Fredrick went back to the locker room, something to keep an eye on — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) November 23, 2022

“They’ll be off until they play for the state championship against Bellarmine”



Sheesh. — Phil What do You Say? (@ImNotTheCoach) November 23, 2022

Just wait until this man learns the plays. https://t.co/OIfA1qoCfM — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) November 23, 2022

Adou may not be the most talented kid but you know he’s going to play hard on both ends. Deserves more minutes. He’s a fighter — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) November 23, 2022

Hello, Adou Thiero! He's going to make that dunk one day and it's going to bring Rupp Arena down. — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) November 23, 2022

That graphic they just put up on the broadcast reminds me:



ESPN has truly terrible recruiting rankings. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 23, 2022

Kentucky had 23 assists on 35 made field goals. Good number. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 23, 2022

