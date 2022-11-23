SEC Power Rankings Week 13

This is it! One last chance for the top eight teams in the rankings to turn in a glittering grade and make a case for the top four. After Rivalry Week we’ll put four teams in our “postseason power rankings” and the team with the highest grades after bowl season and the CFP will be crowned our champion, and all the other teams will be brought back as well to get grades for their bowls as well. Get ready for a wild finish.

They’ve played the games and the grades are in—here are your SEC Power Rankings before Week 13:

Two teams have come closer to beating Georgia than any other this season: Missouri and Kentucky. One of them is 5-6 and the other is 6-5. I’m still scratching my head too. Grade: C

Two wins away from the top spot and the College Football Playoff itself! Their opening loss to Florida State is even becoming less and less of a problem as the Seminoles keep climbing the ACC ladder as well. Grade: A

Seems like Alabama plays five of these games every year. Grade: A+

Yeesh! I know your QB tore his ACL late, but you just flushed your CFP hopes down the toilets of the Williams-Brice men’s rooms! Grade: F

Never underestimate the Hogs on the road! Now to win that Egg Bowl and cap this season with the stamp of success. Grade: B

Egg Bowl, Egg Bowl, Egg Bowl! Grade: A

Kentucky has had a knack for hanging tough with Georgia but never actually threatening to win the game—or score touchdowns. Either way, that was better than losing to Vanderbilt and the Governor’s Cup needs to be defended. Grade: B

If you lose to Vanderbilt you get an automatic ‘F’ and go directly to the bottom without passing GO or collecting $200. Last week UK was the first SEC team to do it since before covid, but now it looks like they have company! Grade: F