Kentucky vs. North Florida gameday headlines and predict the outcome poll

The Kentucky Wildcats are back in action at Rupp Arena today vs. the North Florida Ospreys. Game time is 4:00 pm ET on SEC Network+, so there’s no TV channel to catch the game on.

Instead, you’ll only be able to watch this pre-Thanksgiving matchup with an online stream via WatchESPN, ESPN+, or the ESPN app.

There’s no sugarcoating what happened last week. A brutal overtime loss to Michigan State and then a blowout loss at Gonzaga left many in the Big Blue Nation what this team is really capable of after there was so much promise

Last week wasn’t pretty for Kentucky. It began with a double-overtime loss to the then-unranked Michigan State Spartans. The Wildcats then blew out a struggling South Carolina State team, but collapsed once again when they faced competition equal or greater to their own skill level.

Kentucky flew out west for their first of a six-game series with then-No. 2 Gonzaga and were completely out-classed in the loss. Frustration is already growing in Lexington.

The Wildcats will host North Florida this afternoon at Rupp Arena — a game where the home team is favored by a whopping 26.5 points. Kentucky should and will most likely win convincingly over the Ospreys and then again next week when they host in-state opponent Bellarmine.

The talent is certainly there, and head coach John Calipari has as much experience as any active coach. But something is holding these Wildcats back from playing to their full potential.

Hopefully, their journey to solving their problems begins this afternoon in a win over the North Florida Ospreys.

Tweet of the Day

Ok BBN family this weekend will be very emotional for our family but we would like to thank everyone for their continued support and prayers so at the CAT Walk we will giving out Oatsstrong22 wristbands and tee shirts we love #BBN pic.twitter.com/lmAKnrRWRC — Kcoats22 (@kcoats22) November 22, 2022

All love!

