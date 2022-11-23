Ty Bryant wins Paul Hornung Award

Another future Kentucky Wildcat was named the Paul Hornung Award winner, as Ty Bryant was named the winner on Tuesday by the Louisville Quarterback Club.

“You always think about winning awards like that. It motivates you to be your best and that is good for any player,” Ty Bryant told Larry Vaught on Tuesday. “I think I have had a very good season. I know we have had so many big wins that most games I didn’t play but about a half but I never worried about individual numbers. Kentucky coaches know how our season went and why numbers don’t show all I have done or my team has done.”

The son of former UK player, Cisco Bryant, Ty has had an impressive season for the Broncos including becoming the school’s all-time leading tackler. He also becomes the third Douglass player to win the award in the last three seasons following Dane Key and Jager Burton.

Bryant is ranked as a 3-star prospect in the class of 2023, and he’s considered the No. 11 player in the state, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings.

Bryant is expected to join the team in January, as an early enrollee for next season's team.