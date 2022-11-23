Kentucky vs. North Florida game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the North Florida Ospreys at 4:00 pm ET at Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on the SEC Network + (only through online stream today), and you stream it at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app.

It hasn’t been the start Wildcats fans were hoping for the basketball team. After a tough loss to Michigan State, the Cats followed it up with an embarrassing loss at Gonzaga. They got down early and were never able to make it back. While they tied in the second half, it was too little too late.

Fans are frustrated because Kentucky looks like two different teams based on the competition. They should be able to take care of business today against North Florida, but they will have to put it together against better teams if they want the season everyone was hoping for.

The good news is everyone is healthy and practicing together, so hopefully, that leads to Kentucky looking like they did in the Bahamas now that they can continue building chemistry.

Get ready for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads.

Pregame Reading

Go Cats!!!