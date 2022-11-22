Tuesday Headlines: Kentucky in the new college hoops rankings

As expected, the Kentucky Wildcats are taking a tumble in the latest college basketball rankings.

The updated AP Top 25 Poll has the Cats down to No. 15 after previously checking in at No. 4. They fell to No. 13 in the latest Coaches Top 25 Poll.

It’s still far too early in the season to press the panic button, but it’s become painfully clear that Kentucky is not a top 10 team right now.

Kentucky also fell out of the ESPN Power Rankings, which only rank the top 16 teams, while Jeff Borzello had this blurb on the Cats.

Kentucky’s reliance on Oscar Tshiebwe was very apparent this past week. The reigning national player of the year returned from injury against Michigan State and was dominant off the bench, going for 22 points and 18 rebounds — until he fouled out and his team fell apart in the second overtime to lose. Tshiebwe was then the only one to get off the bus in the first half against Gonzaga, going for 14 points and seven rebounds in the opening period. By the time he got any help in the second half, the game was essentially out of reach.

We’re on to North Florida.

North Carolina (4-0) Houston (5-0) (7) Kansas (4-0) Texas (3-0) (1) Gonzaga (3-1) Virginia (4-0) Baylor (4-1) Creighton (4-0) Arkansas (3-0) Duke (3-1) Indiana (4-0) Arizona (3-0) Kentucky (3-2) Illinois (4-1) Michigan State (3-1) Auburn (4-0) UCLA (3-2) Alabama (4-0) San Diego State (3-0) Texas Tech (3-0) Tennessee (2-1) UConn (5-0) Purdue (3-0) Iowa (3-0) Maryland (5-0)

North Carolina Houston Kansas Texas Virginia Gonzaga Baylor Duke Arkansas Creighton Indiana Michigan State Auburn Arizona Kentucky Illinois San Diego State Alabama UCLA UConn Texas Tech Tennessee Maryland Purdue Iowa

Tweet of the Day

On this incredibly toxic Twitter day, a thing:



Freshman Cason Wallace is eighth nationally in steals (3.4 per game), shooting 58% from the field and 53% from 3 and has more steals (17) than turnovers (12).



Whatever the way forward is for Kentucky, it's Cason-centric. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 21, 2022

Word.

Your Headlines

Mark Stoops’ loyalty to Kentucky shouldn’t come as a surprise

Stoops has also made clear, despite two 10-win seasons, seven straight bowl appearances and having already accomplished becoming the program’s all-time winningest and longest tenure coach, that the program still hasn’t reached the goals he set when he was first named head coach in December of 2012.

Cats Preparing for ‘Important’ Game Against Cards

The game takes on special importance this year for the Cats. In a season when the UK program had very high expectations, the Cats have come up short more times than they would have liked. A win over a rival could be beneficial for a couple of reasons.

Kentucky basketball: Wildcats' defense a big concern after Gonzaga loss

Kentucky allowed three Gonzaga players — Drew Timme, Rasir Bolton and Julian Strawther — to score 20 points or more apiece. Notably, the Zags converted 24 of their 36 shots from 2-point range.

UK Athletics Early Cyber Week Ticket Specials

Score great Kentucky Wildcats ticket deals now through Monday, November 28 for exclusive discount offers for Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Volleyball, NCAA Men’s Soccer and Gymnastics.

Injuries are an Easy Scapegoat for lack of Will Levis Runs

Kentucky waited until week 11 to let Will Levis use his legs. Injuries are just an excuse, but there's still time to make up for the mistake.

Mark Stoops says he has 'very little' impact on offensive play-calling

Mark Stoops lets his offensive coordinators do their jobs on Saturday. But is the real problem with the offensive philosophy?

Watch the Tape: Gonzaga Bulldogs

The Kentucky Wildcats fell 88-72 to the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Sunday night. This film breakdown looks at what went wrong for the Cats.

United States draw with Wales after late Gareth Bale penalty

The United States and Wales battled to a hard-fought, physical 1-1 draw in their World Cup Group B opener at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar on Monday night.

Virginia into top 5; UNC still No. 1 in AP men's hoops poll

Virginia Cavaliers climb to their highest ranking (No. 5) in the Associated Press Top 25 men's college hoops poll after a tough week; UNC remains No. 1; Houston moves up to No. 2.

Danish Artist Hides Enormous Trolls in Forests Around the World Using Recycled Wood

Thomas Dambo's giant wooden trolls are coming en-masse to Western Australia as part of the Giants of Mandurah cultural tourist event.

Best Friends Win Million Dollar Lottery and Spread Wealth in Hometown to Help Others

JoAnn MacQueen and Marlisa Mercer won a million dollars playing the lottery, and decided to give tons of it away to the community of Orillia.