Dontaie Allen held out of WKU games due to eligibility issues ‘related to previous school and conference’

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers fell to Akron 72-53 in the Cayman Islands Classic, but former Kentucky Wildcats guard Dontaie Allen was not on the floor.

WKU head coach Rich Stansbury announced that Allen was being held out due to an eligibility issue related to his previous school.

“Dontaie Allen will not be available while an eligibility matter related to his previous school and conference is clarified. We hope to have the situation resolved soon.”

UK Athletics released a statement saying it is working with WKU to resolve the issue.

“UK is aware of the statement from Western Kentucky regarding Dontaie Allen, and is working with them to resolve the situation.”

In his first season with the Hilltoppers, Allen is averaging 8.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 47.1% from the floor.

I have faith. I walk with God ❤️‍ ✝️ — Dontaie A11en (@dontaieallen11) November 21, 2022

