The final week of regular-season play has arrived for the Kentucky Wildcats, who will host the Louisville Cardinals this Saturday for Senior Day.

On Monday, head coach Mark Stoops met with the media to preview this week’s matchup. One of the biggest injury situations to watch this week is with offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey, who didn’t play vs. the Georgia Bulldogs after being injured in pregame warmups.

Thankfully, it sounds like Horsey is fine, though it’s still unclear if he’ll suit up this week.

“Things are good,” Stoops said of Horsey’s status. “Things seem to be positive as it relates to his health, but not finalized yet. I can’t say any more than that other than it’s looking good. We’ll continue to make sure we check all the boxes and make sure the young man is taken care of properly.”

Stoops also mentioned that running back Ramon Jefferson, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 1, could potentially apply for a medical redshirt and return next season.

One other note: Super senior linebacker Jacquez Jones is still not on this week’s depth chart, suggesting he won’t play vs. Louisville.

However, Jones did post this on Twitter...

As for Senior Day, Stoops revealed that one of Kentucky’s key defensive players, redshirt junior linebacker J.J. Weaver, will take part in Senior Day festivities. This could be a sign the standout pass-rusher is strongly considering entering the NFL Draft after the season.

“He’ll have an option, a decision to make,” Stoops said of Weaver’s impending stay-go decision.

Speaking of, Stoops revealed that linebacker Chris Oats will take part in this week’s Senior Day festivities. Oats, who hasn’t played since the 2019 season due to a major stroke, is a fifth-year senior. He’s continued to attend home games during his recovery, which has hit several big milestones this year.

Now, here’s a look at this week’s depth chat.

Kentucky Football Depth Chart vs. Louisville Cardinals

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!!