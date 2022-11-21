The Kentucky Wildcats had a very disappointing performance on Sunday night against the Gonzaga Bulldogs as they fell 88-72.

After the game, players and Calipari had some interesting comments about the offensive struggles in both games against top competition.

Kyle Tucker of The Athletic asked Oscar Tshiebwe why the offense has struggled and what it should look like.

Tshiebwe responded, “Most of the time we don’t really run what Coach is asking us to do.”

Asked Oscar what Kentucky should look like offensively and why they can't score against quality competition:



"Most of the time we don’t really run what Coach is asking us to do."



Well, that's not great. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 21, 2022

Calipari confirmed that in his postgame comments and thought the first half offense was embarrassing. “It was so embarrassing, we couldn’t even run a play.”

He continued, “I couldn’t get Oscar to run the plays right. Why? He hasn’t been playing with us.”

The Cats didn’t look like they were ready for the fight they had against the Bulldogs, and Jacob Toppin was asked how that could happen against the No. 2 team. His response made a lot of noise until he clarified that he was including himself in those comments.

Put the “me included” too ‍♂️ https://t.co/sqXa0uz7rw — Jacob T (@Jtoppin0) November 21, 2022

It’s obvious that the Cats have a lot of work to do, but something has to change and change quickly. They can't afford these kinds of gaffes in the non-conference after dropping these two games to Michigan State and Gonzaga.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Kentucky Wildcats news and views.