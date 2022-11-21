Giants’ Wan’Dale Robinson may have suffered “serious” knee injury

Wan’Dale Robinson had a huge Week 11 performance that was virtually in just 45 minutes. Catching nine passes for 100 yards against the Detroit Lions, Robinson was having a monster game

But to begin the fourth quarter, the rookie receiver went down. There is concern that it could be a significant knee injury which, at this point in the season, might shut down the receiver.

“There is concern that Robinson suffered a serious right knee injury, according to a source. The rookie immediately grabbed at the knee after he was tackled near the Giants’ sideline on the first play of the fourth quarter. He is expected to undergo more tests Monday,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote.

Robinson stands 5-foot-8 and was just starting to get going for a Giants team that could very well make it to the postseason. The Giants’ second-round pick this year by way of the Kentucky Wildcats, Robinson had 1,334 receiving yards last season in Lexington. He had 127 yards through five games and two starts for New York this season.

The Giants, already having been banged up, will again struggle to find weapons to help star back Saquon Barkley. Here’s to hoping this doesn’t turn out to be too serious for the former Wildcat.