Monday Headlines: Kentucky Men’s Soccer Edition

There were several big-time competitions for University of Athletics teams over the weekend. Kentucky football hosted No. 1 Georgia, No. 4 Kentucky men’s basketball traveled to No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 18 Kentucky volleyball faced off with No. 10 Florida, Kentucky Swimming & Diving faced Ohio State, Kentucky Rifle traveled to No. 1 Ole Miss, and Kentucky men’s soccer faced South Florida in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

While several of those games didn’t result in how Big Blue Nation would have hoped, Kentucky men’s soccer won the match that was most needed this weekend. The Wildcats defeated South Florida, 4-0, to advance to the Sweet 16 coming up on Sunday.

How it is to play another match!



Job is not done yet.#WeAreUK | #GBED pic.twitter.com/c4HzYmkjyc — Kentucky Men’s Soccer (@UKMensSoccer) November 21, 2022

Martin Soereide got things started with a goal in the 26th minute to give Kentucky a 1-0 lead after the first period. The Wildcats then saw their offense unleashed with a goal each from Casper Grening in the 64th minute, Clay Holstad in the 73rd minute and Max Miller in the 77th minute.

Kentucky’s undefeated streak remains alive as the No. 1 overall seed Wildcats advance to face Pittsburgh. The Sweet 16 match is scheduled to begin at 6 pm ET on Sunday.

Tweet of the Day

This angle of Marcus Jones’ game winning punt return TD : pic.twitter.com/lT2IPUQs9a — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) November 20, 2022

Crazy ending to Jets-Patriots on Sunday.

Headlines

Men’s Soccer Advances to NCAA Sweet 16 – UK Athletics

Kentucky’s victory advances the program to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive year.

Fourth-Ranked Kentucky Falls at No. 2 Gonzaga – UK Athletics

The Cats, as might be expected, got off to a slow start in the game before attempting to rally in the second half.

Barion Brown says “I am not going nowhere” - Vaught’s Views

The star freshman reassures Kentucky and Big Blue Nation.

Wan’Dale Robinson exits NY Giants game with knee injury - KSR

Prayers for the former Wildcat.

Hendon Hooker out for season with torn ACL - USA Today

Absolutely terrible situation.

Patriots’ punt return TD with seconds remaining stuns Jets - ESPN

It was like a movie.

Oscar Tshiebwe will always have time for fans - Vaught’s Views

Big Blue Nation is blessed to have him.

Kentucky football opens as slight favorite against Louisville - KSR

Early line favoring Wildcats.

USC joins top-5 while Georgia stays No. 1 in Coaches Poll - USA Today

First time USC is in the top-5 since 2017.

Heinicke keeping Commanders QB job after winning 4 of 5 - ESPN

Will Carson Wentz end up looking for another team this offseason?