Twitter reactions to Mark Stoops contract extension

The new extension will keep Stoops in Lexington through 2030.

By Ethan DeWitt
@ethandewitt1
Some major news was released this morning in regard to the Kentucky Wildcats football program, as Mark Stoops has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him in Lexington through the 2030 season.

The contract is set to expire in June 2031, but the biggest detail in this extension is the pay raise that Stoops will be receiving. According to the report, Stoops will now make $8.6 million per season, also including his $400,000 base salary, which puts him at $9 million dollars.

His buyout has also been raised to $4.5 million, and will decrease by $500,000 each season he stays in Lexington.

Keeping Stoops is a big deal for the direction of this program. With the SEC leaning towards a no division model (similar to the Big XII) keeping Stoops is the first step that needed to happen before this transition comes.

With some potential offseason changes coming in regard to the coaching staff, Stoops will continue to be the guy leading the Cats into next season.

Let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to the Stoops extension:

