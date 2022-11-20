Twitter reactions to Mark Stoops contract extension

Some major news was released this morning in regard to the Kentucky Wildcats football program, as Mark Stoops has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him in Lexington through the 2030 season.

The contract is set to expire in June 2031, but the biggest detail in this extension is the pay raise that Stoops will be receiving. According to the report, Stoops will now make $8.6 million per season, also including his $400,000 base salary, which puts him at $9 million dollars.

His buyout has also been raised to $4.5 million, and will decrease by $500,000 each season he stays in Lexington.

Keeping Stoops is a big deal for the direction of this program. With the SEC leaning towards a no division model (similar to the Big XII) keeping Stoops is the first step that needed to happen before this transition comes.

With some potential offseason changes coming in regard to the coaching staff, Stoops will continue to be the guy leading the Cats into next season.

Let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to the Stoops extension:

NEW: While they have not announced it publicly, UK signed coach Mark Stoops to a contract extension earlier this month that includes a big raise and increased buyout if he leaves the program.



The deal was signed the day before the Vanderbilt loss. https://t.co/fnS12RFxPA — Jon Hale (@JonHale_HL) November 20, 2022

A very big commitment made here by the administration at the University of Kentucky. The first big step of many coming in a critical offseason right around the corner.https://t.co/s8BiSobiRI — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) November 20, 2022

Two things can be true:



1. Mark Stoops is overpaid.



2. This is a smart move to show how much commitment there is to a program that's traditionally been in the shadow of the basketball program. UK reminds everyone it's all-in on football. No rival can claim otherwise anymore. — Jason Marcum (@marcum89) November 20, 2022

News: Mark Stoops has signed an extension at Kentucky through June 2031 that raises his salary to $8.6 million a year (up from $6.35m).



That salary is slightly more than John Calipari.



It was signed Nov. 11, the day before the loss to Vandy. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 20, 2022

Mark Stoops receives an extension at Kentucky thru 2030 season, increasing his salary from $6.35 million to $8.6 million/year*



*Thank you Nebraska — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 20, 2022

Mark Stoops new contract now pays him $100,000 more a year than John Calipari



That changes in 2025 when Calipari gets a bump in pay…but still not something I thought I would ever see at UK — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 20, 2022

Mark Stoops will be making more than Jim Harbaugh, Lane Kiffin, and James Franklin. — The Kentucky Network (@KentuckyNet) November 20, 2022

The contract page on Kentucky's website has all the details on Mark Stoops' extension.



It also has a press release dated Nov. 18, but Kentucky hasn't announced it yet. pic.twitter.com/v0irvOjext — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 20, 2022

I want Mark Stoops’ agent. — Braden Nevius (@BradenNeviusCC) November 20, 2022

So yeah, teams like UK, SC, Arkansas, Mizzou, MSU, Vandy and Ole Miss have little hope of ever winning it. Just how it is. 7 SEC Championship Game appearances between them all-time.



Winning SEC if you're in those states is not a reasonable expectation based on history https://t.co/BK3ZBVigF6 — Jason Marcum (@marcum89) November 20, 2022

One detail: Lotta folks reading only the latest (sixth) amendment to Stoops’ contract, calling new salary $8.6 million a year.



That’s just “media and endorsements” clause. Gotta scroll up to original 2012 contract for additional base “salary,” still $400K.



So $9 mil total. pic.twitter.com/oPDcHBEB9f — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 20, 2022

If you're gonna pay Stoops damn near 9 mill, you better pay Brad White 4.5 mill. He's the reason Stoops still has a job. — Jax Teller (@jaxteller_KY) November 20, 2022

Mark Stoops owes at least half of his contract to Wan'Dale Robinson — The Kentucky Network (@KentuckyNet) November 20, 2022

Ain’t no better coach for Kentucky basketball than John Calipari. Ain’t no better coach for Kentucky football than Mark Stoops.



Unless you are signing his checks, don’t be a weirdo and worry about how much another man makes. The important thing is we have our coaches. https://t.co/tQq1tEEY9j — Matt “Spikeball SZN” Sak (@MattSakBBN) November 20, 2022

This Mark Stoops contract feels like the first move of UK gearing up for the expanded SEC in a few years. New indoor facility is on the way, but UK will need to continue to invest heavily in the coaching staff and off-field support roles. — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) November 20, 2022

