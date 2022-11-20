Kentucky vs. Gonzaga game thread and pregame reading

It’s finally here.
Tonight, the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats are in Spokane to face the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs. Game time is set for 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. You can stream the game online using WatchESPN, ESPN+, the ESPN app, and with a free trial of fubo.tv.
After their first setback of the season came this week vs. Michigan State, the Wildcats will be looking to pick up their first signature win tonight against what should be one of the top national title contenders this season.
Saying this, the Zags are also looking for their first big win after getting smashed at the No. 11 Texas Longhorns this week.
While not a must-win scenario, both teams really need this one. Who comes away with the massive early-season W?
