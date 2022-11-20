Kentucky vs. Gonzaga gameday headlines and predict the outcome poll

It’s finally here.

The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats will play arguably their toughest game of the 2022-23 regular season tonight, which comes on the road vs. the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN.

Currently, DraftKings Sportsbook has Gonzaga favored by three points.

Who ya got tonight?

Also, huge shoutout to the rifle team taking down No. 1 Ole Miss this weekend. But is anyone other than Kentucky ‘really’ No. 1?

Tweet of the Day

And down goes No. 1 Ole Miss!



What a performance by the Wildcats today in Oxford to get a WIN!#BBN #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/UkMpguJih5 — UK Rifle (@UKRifle) November 19, 2022

Kentucky beat the No. 1 team in the land this weekend. All is well.

Your Headlines

Rifle Takes Down No. 1 Ole Miss, Ties School-Record Air Rifle Score – UK Athletics

Kentucky started the day with a 2349 in smallbore, but it was air rifle that propelled UK to victory. The Wildcats scored a 2392 in air rifle, which ties the highest air rifle team score in program history. All five in UK’s countable air rifle lineup scored a 592 or higher with UK’s four top scores each being over 597.

Cats Fight, But Fall to Top-Ranked Bulldogs

Will Levis connected on 20 of 31 through the air for 206 yards and a touchdown, while Barion Brown caught 10 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Big Blue Preview: Kentucky vs. Gonzaga

This will be Kentucky’s 61st appearance in a top-five matchup in program history. The Cats are a combined 38-22 in those meetings.

Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey to miss 3-4 weeks with foot fracture

Maxey’s 24 points in the first half of Friday’s game were tied for the second most of any half in his career, per ESPN’s Stats & Information research. He has been on track for a breakout third NBA season that has seen him average career-highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals.

Kentucky's special teams made another costly error vs. Georgia

Stop me if you've heard this one before: a mistake by Kentucky's special teams cost them an opportunity to win the football game.

Virginia football players honored in memorial service

Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were honored Saturday at a memorial with their families, teammates and university leaders.

No. 4 TCU still undefeated after game-ending FG at Baylor

Fourth-ranked TCU survived an upset bid from by Baylor thanks to a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the game that gave the Horned Frogs a 29-28 victory.

Grizzlies' Ja Morant week-to-week with Grade 1 ankle sprain

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant suffered a Grade 1 left ankle sprain and is week-to-week, the team announced.

Lab-Grown Blood Given to People in World-First Clinical Trial

A trial of ten healthy people has them receiving lab-grown blood from the stem cells inside donors' blood samples.

First openly transgender NFL cheerleader Justine Lindsay a ‘face of the possible’

Justine Lindsay is breaking barriers as the NFL’s first openly transgender cheerleader. In support of Transgender Awareness Week, she opens up about joining the Carolina Panthers TopCats and being a role model for others.

Heinz Spent 185,000 Hours Redesigning Their Ketchup Bottle Cap to Be 100% Recyclable

The move will mean a potential one billion plastic caps—enough to fill 35 Olympic swimming pools—can be recycled rather than thrown away.