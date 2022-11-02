Kentucky Soccer wins Sun Belt regular-season title; will host part of conference tournament

The No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats men’s soccer team (11-0-5, 5-0-3 Sun Belt) clinched the Sun Belt Conference regular-season title outright with Tuesday’s 3-0 victory over South Carolina (5-7-4, 1-4-3 Sun Belt).

For the first time in program history, Kentucky finished undefeated in the 16-game regular-season schedule. The Wildcats are one of three NCAA Division I men’s soccer programs still undefeated, including Washington and Duke.

Up next, Kentucky will host the first two rounds of the conference tournament, which takes place November 6-7. Their first game is a rematch with the Gamecocks.

If the Cats win on Sunday, they’ll move into the semifinals vs. the winner of West Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina on Wednesday, November 9th. Below is a schedule of said matches.

2022 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Tournament

Bell Soccer Complex – Lexington, Ky.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Match 1: (4) West Virginia vs. (5) Coastal Carolina – 3 pm ET – ESPN+

Match 2: (1) Kentucky vs. (8) South Carolina – 7 pm ET – ESPN+

Wednesday, Nov. 9