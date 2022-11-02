Colin Goodfellow named Burlsworth Trophy nominee

The Burlsworth Trophy honors the most outstanding college football player who began their career as a walk-on, and this year, Kentucky Wildcats punter Colin Goodfellow is one of 81 nominees nationwide for the award.

Goodfellow emerged as one of the top punters in the SEC last year, averaging 46 yards per punt, among the best season averages in school history.

This season as a super senior, Goodfellow has found himself on the Ray Guy Award Watch List while averaging around 41 yards per punt.

Off the field, Goodfellow has excelled in the classroom, graduating with a nursing degree while working toward a second degree in kinesiology and health promotion. He was named a second-team College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-American in 2021 and is a four-time Southeastern Conference Fall Academic Honor Roll member (2018-21). He also is five-time member of the Dean’s List.

He’s also been active with the Kentucky Children’s Hospital and other community organizations during his time at Kentucky, including co-founding, along with teammate and kicker Matt Ruffolo, a fundraiser called “Kicks for Kids.” The duo created the fundraiser with a goal of raising $25K to donate to Kentucky Children’s Hospital’s Child Life Program in celebration of the Hospital’s 25th anniversary. The Child Life Program provides essential support and coping services for pediatric patients and their families who are seeking care at the hospital.

In the award’s 13th year, the Trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, former University of Arkansas Walk-On and All-American offensive lineman.

The Burlsworth Trophy award ceremony to honor the three finalists and to announce the 2022 winner will be held on December 5 at 7 p.m. CST at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas.