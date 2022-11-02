Louisville’s IARP ruling coming Thursday; Kansas suspends Bill Self for four games to start season

With the college basketball season set to tip off in the coming days, it is news regarding two high profile programs that made headlines on Wednesday.

Let’s first start with the news that hits close to home for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated reports that the Louisville Cardinals will be receiving their infraction rulings from the IARP.

Sources: Louisville’s infractions ruling from the IARP will be announced tomorrow. Penalties (or lack thereof) not known at this time. Ruling could affect former coach Rick Pitino at Iona as well. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) November 2, 2022

These situations are no stranger to anyone who follows college athletics inside the Commonwealth. The big question will be; how hard (if at all) will the rulings be once they come down?

In similar news, the Kansas Jayhawks have also announced they have self-imposed a suspension for head coach Bill Self, of four-games to start the season. Assistant Kurtis Townsend is also a part of the suspension. Jeff Goodman was the first to report the news.

BREAKING: Kansas has self-imposed a 4-game suspension for Bill Self and Kurtis Townsend to begin this season, source told @Stadium. The program will also self-impose recruiting restrictions.



Self will miss Champions Classic vs. Duke on Nov. 15. Norm Roberts will be acting coach. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 2, 2022

“Coach Townsend and I accept and support KU’s decision to self-impose these sanctions,” Self said in a statement. “We are in good hands with Coach Roberts, and I am confident that he will do a great job on the bench leading our team. I am proud of the way our guys have handled this situation and I look forward to returning to the bench for our game against NC State.”

These self-imposed sanctions date back to 2017 when Kansas was charged with five Level I NCAA violations after an FBI investigation.

Kansas has also self-imposed different recruiting restrictions, including a six-week ban on recruiting communications, a six-week ban on unofficial visits and a thirteen-day reduction in the number of permissible recruiting days during the 2022-23 calendar year.

Despite these self-imposed penalties, Kansas will likely still receive more punishment when the final ruling comes down, which could include wins being vacated.

Going to be two interesting stories to follow, especially for the Cards on Thursday.