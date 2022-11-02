Wednesday Headlines: Prayers for Daimion Collins

By now, you may have heard that the Kentucky basketball team and many across Big Blue Nation have heavy hearts today.

Ben Collins, the father of forward Daimion Collins, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday — just four days after Daimion celebrated his 20th birthday.

Head coach John Calipari released the following statement.

“We are saddened by the loss of Ben Collins. He was a loving father & husband who wanted the best for his family. It’s been a really rough day for the team, staff and the basketball family but we will do everything we can to support the Collins family through this difficult time. We ask that you please keep Daimion, his family and everyone who loved Ben in your thoughts and prayers.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Daimion and his family.

Tweet of the Day

Tacko Fall went to China and turned into Wilt Chamberlain. pic.twitter.com/w7XC4naGTn — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) November 1, 2022

These highlights are mesmerizing.

