Antonio Reeves and Ugonna Onyenso talk to media ahead of Kentucky State game

Kentucky Basketball is back!

The Wildcats won last Sunday in their first exhibition game and are preparing the second and final exhibition is Thursday night against Kentucky State.

With that being said, myself and other media members took some time to talk with a couple of players Tuesday.

Antonio Reeves

TAKE A LISTEN part 1 of 2 : Senior Guard Antonio Reeves. pic.twitter.com/4f0LWVstFz — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) November 1, 2022

Ugonna Onyenso