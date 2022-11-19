Kenneth Horsey misses Georgia game after suffering pregame injury

You probably noticed that the offensive line looked a little different this afternoon when the Kentucky Wildcats lost to the Georgia Bulldogs 16-6.

The missing piece was starting left tackle Kenneth Horsey, who mysteriously did not play today.

Well, mystery solved.

According to head coach Mark Stoops, Horsey suffered an undisclosed injury during pregame warmups.

“He (Horsey) had a situation before the game that I’ll address Monday,” Stoops said following the game. “Please don’t speculate on anything. All the preliminary tests that we got back seemed to be very positive. I’ll address it when I get more information. I’m glad the preliminary information seems to be okay.”

Stepping in for Horsey was sophomore Deondre Buford, who played well (as did the whole offensive line) against the top defensive line in the SEC.

With more news coming out on Monday from Stoops, it is good to hear a positive report regarding Horsey.

It is, however, something to monitor as the Cats welcome the Louisville Cardinals to town next weekend.