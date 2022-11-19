 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s loss to Georgia

A very impressive performance for Kentucky’s defense.

By Adam Haste
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 19 Georgia at Kentucky Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kentucky Wildcats had a tall task on Saturday with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in town.

Kentucky got the ball first and their first possession got off to a solid start as they were moving the ball down the field.

Unfortunately, once they got to the UGA 31, the drive stalled and a 4th down conversion attempt failed turning the ball over on downs.

Georgia was able to drive down the field with ease, but once they reached the red zone, the Cats’ defense held tough, forcing them to kick a field goal and take the 3-0 lead.

Once again, the Cats were moving the ball down the field and were inside the UGA 20. However, on 3rd and 12 Will Levis was intercepted on a pass to the end zone.

The Bulldogs worked their way deep into Kentucky territory again, but the defense continued to bend but not break forcing another FG to make it a 6-0 game.

After a 3-and-out from the Cats, Georgia had plenty of time to try to get more points on the board and that is exactly what they did tacking on three more to make it a 9-0 game at halftime.

Kentucky got the start to the second half that they needed as Jordan Lovett intercepted Stetson Bennett.

However, the Kentucky offense went 3-and-out, losing 6-yards giving the ball back to Georgia with great field position.

Georgia took advantage of the short field and went 58-yards in just 8 plays to score the game’s first touchdown of the game making it 16-0.

After another 3-and-out, the Bulldogs drove right down the field, but on 4th and goal from the 1-yard line, the Cats’ defense stepped up and gets a big stop.

A switch flipped for the Kentucky offense as they went 99-yards in nine plays as Levis hit Barion Brown for the eight-yard touchdown to make it 16-6.

After another defensive stop, Kentucky had a chance to make this one very interesting but special teams, which has been a disaster all season, was a disaster once again as they missed the 38-yard field goal attempt.

Kentucky’s defense played their heart out all game and gave the Cats another opportunity, but Georgia was able to take care of business and get the 16-6 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game.

