Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s loss to Georgia

The Kentucky Wildcats had a tall task on Saturday with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in town.

Kentucky got the ball first and their first possession got off to a solid start as they were moving the ball down the field.

Unfortunately, once they got to the UGA 31, the drive stalled and a 4th down conversion attempt failed turning the ball over on downs.

Georgia was able to drive down the field with ease, but once they reached the red zone, the Cats’ defense held tough, forcing them to kick a field goal and take the 3-0 lead.

Once again, the Cats were moving the ball down the field and were inside the UGA 20. However, on 3rd and 12 Will Levis was intercepted on a pass to the end zone.

The Bulldogs worked their way deep into Kentucky territory again, but the defense continued to bend but not break forcing another FG to make it a 6-0 game.

After a 3-and-out from the Cats, Georgia had plenty of time to try to get more points on the board and that is exactly what they did tacking on three more to make it a 9-0 game at halftime.

Kentucky got the start to the second half that they needed as Jordan Lovett intercepted Stetson Bennett.

However, the Kentucky offense went 3-and-out, losing 6-yards giving the ball back to Georgia with great field position.

Georgia took advantage of the short field and went 58-yards in just 8 plays to score the game’s first touchdown of the game making it 16-0.

After another 3-and-out, the Bulldogs drove right down the field, but on 4th and goal from the 1-yard line, the Cats’ defense stepped up and gets a big stop.

A switch flipped for the Kentucky offense as they went 99-yards in nine plays as Levis hit Barion Brown for the eight-yard touchdown to make it 16-6.

After another defensive stop, Kentucky had a chance to make this one very interesting but special teams, which has been a disaster all season, was a disaster once again as they missed the 38-yard field goal attempt.

Kentucky’s defense played their heart out all game and gave the Cats another opportunity, but Georgia was able to take care of business and get the 16-6 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game.

Well the start to this game is very on brand. — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) November 19, 2022

Mark Stoops loses his challenge on the first play of the game. Call stands, UK opens on the 4-yard line. — Jon Hale (@JonHale_HL) November 19, 2022

Beautiful back shoulder throw to Barion!!! What a DIME — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) November 19, 2022

The fans that are here WANT to be here and that passion is translating. A score here would be monster for the vibes — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) November 19, 2022

Unimaginative on both 3rd and 4th down. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 19, 2022

Levis not pulling to run is really hurting the rush game. Georgia too good to not honor Q runs. — Freddie Maggard (@FredMaggard606) November 19, 2022

Defense gets walked down the field but steps up in the red zone !!!



UGA field goal 3-0 — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) November 19, 2022

THROW DOWNFIELD!!!!



That is the one thing that is working — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 19, 2022

No moral victories in SEC football but 3-0 after one quarter will do for now — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) November 19, 2022

Chris Rodriguez. Grown. Ass. Man. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) November 19, 2022

Keep using Levis on the ground — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) November 19, 2022

That's the fourth red zone interception Levis has thrown this season. #BBN #ukfootball — John Clay (@johnclayiv) November 19, 2022

That throw was awful, but I don’t understand that play call. — dal (@dalsweatshirt) November 19, 2022

113 yards... 0 points. — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) November 19, 2022

This game has gone about as well as Kentucky could have hoped



The exception of course is not turning those two good Offensive drives into points



Kentucky should probably be tied 6-6 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 19, 2022

Defense playing lights out. At some point, the offense has to score. — Freddie Maggard (@FredMaggard606) November 19, 2022

Kentucky hasn't taken advantage of McClain's receiving ability enough. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 19, 2022

Kentucky's defense is playing well. The offense is moving the ball, but can't capitalize on scoring opportunities.



Doesn't matter if it's Vandy or Georgia, this is UK football in 2022.



Wash, rinse, repeat. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) November 19, 2022

Kentucky has to find a way to steal a possession here in the 2H to have a chance at this. I'd highly consider an onside kick to start the 3Q. You haven't stopped UGA from moving the ball within the 20s yet. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) November 19, 2022

Leggo defense!! Cmon offense — WHS (@SlackSlick) November 19, 2022

Keeping Georgia off the board was huge out of halftime. NOW SCORE SOME POINTS — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) November 19, 2022

Jordan Lovett with an interception on Georgia's first drive of the second half.



Offense needs to score to make this interesting. — Jon Hale (@JonHale_HL) November 19, 2022

2nd and 13 screen four yards behind the line of scrimmage inside our own 10 pic.twitter.com/XhyDgCKcQc — Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) November 19, 2022

Get Rich Scangarello out of Lexington ASAP — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) November 19, 2022

It’s laughable at this point. — (@TheA1God) November 19, 2022

Georgia just imposed its will on that drive.



Bulldogs finally in the end zone. — Jon Hale (@JonHale_HL) November 19, 2022

So now Will Levis is healthy enough to run? — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) November 19, 2022

Levis makes right third down read and McClain does not catch the first down pass. Cats look done — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) November 19, 2022

Ball State scored more points on Tennessee than Kentucky did



Kent State scored more points on Georgia than Kentucky will — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) November 19, 2022

GREAT stop by the Kentucky Defense



Showed a lot of character to get that stop at this point in the game — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 19, 2022

Couldn't ask for more from the Kentucky defense. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) November 19, 2022

It’s past time for Brad White to be a college football head coach — BEEZY (@Burke_Franklin_) November 19, 2022

Will Levis with a SEASON-HIGH 30 yards rushing tonight. Night and day difference from last season. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) November 19, 2022

Where has this been. Levis run, Rodriguez monster power, deep throw, quick throw. That's what we expected all season — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) November 19, 2022

This really is a classic C-Rod run pic.twitter.com/AwDUHWxkbX — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 19, 2022

Narrator: They went 99 yards. https://t.co/SWxUHoRU8e — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) November 19, 2022

TOUCHDOWN KENTUCKY — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) November 19, 2022

Where has that been?!?



Wish we would have got the 2pt conversion… would have made this defensive possession fun! — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) November 19, 2022

Those two 60-yard drives for zero points in the first half really hurt right now — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) November 19, 2022

I repeat, you could not have asked anymore from this Kentucky defense today.#BBN #ukfootball — John Clay (@johnclayiv) November 19, 2022

Kentucky DEFENSE HELLO — Anna Maria Tarullo (@tarullotweets) November 19, 2022

Keep doing the Barion Brown play. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) November 19, 2022

Where was this aggressiveness earlier in the game????



Or the season???? — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 19, 2022

lol just give it barion — Wan’Dale Robinson (@wanda1erobinson) November 19, 2022

I like to imagine Levis and the receivers are just calling their own plays now — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) November 19, 2022

A flip was switched with this offense at the start of the 4th quarter and I WILL TAKE IT. — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) November 19, 2022

This fourth quarter has just felt different. This team is desperately fighting for a chance to take down the #1 team in the country. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) November 19, 2022

Barion Brown will be special — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) November 19, 2022

Levis flagged for intentional grounding even though Barion Brown was only not in the area because because he fell down.



Stoops is losing it on an official. — Jon Hale (@JonHale_HL) November 19, 2022

A Bad snap, a rushed hold and a missed kick. What else is new — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) November 19, 2022

Special Teams has been an absolute embarrassment all year — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 19, 2022

Y’all are telling me you had an ounce in your body that believed this kicking team could hit a field goal to keep us in a game? Never. Pathetic, all season long. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) November 19, 2022

I mean this snap ain’t even close pic.twitter.com/8LMH5aYrL4 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 19, 2022

UK has used two long snappers this year and they both are bad at their literal only job on the team. Unbelievable really. — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) November 19, 2022

In hindsight maybe tryouts open to the whole student body could have helped the placekicking game. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 19, 2022

Yet another valiant stop by the UK defense. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) November 19, 2022

Sure hope the state of Kentucky can conjure up enough NIL money to keep Barion Brown in Lexington. — Joshua Moore (@JoshMooreHL) November 19, 2022

That was HORRIBLE call at this point. No excuse — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) November 19, 2022

Georgia offense averages 40 points per game and we held them to 16. Hell of a day by our defense but hard to beat anyone with 6 points — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) November 19, 2022

Offensive line played their best game of the season. — Freddie Maggard (@FredMaggard606) November 19, 2022

