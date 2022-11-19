Box score and MVP from Kentucky vs. Georgia

Following a 16-6 defeat by the Georgia Bulldogs, the Kentucky Wildcats are on to Louisville.

Yes, it’s that simple.

Kentucky’s defense came to play on Saturday, limiting the country’s third-best offense to three red zone field goals in the first half and just one touchdown in the second half.

But the UK offense couldn’t match that energy, putting together just one touchdown drive on Saturday evening.

The Wildcats appeared to be marching down the field late in the fourth quarter to make it a one-score game, but drops, missed throws and a bad snap on a field goal attempt wiped out any hope of a comeback.

Kentucky will play their final regular season game vs. Louisville on Saturday as they recognize their 2022 seniors. Kickoff is set for 3 PM ET with coverage on the SEC Network.

Game MVP

Barion Brown came to play on Saturday, accounting for 10 of the team’s 20 receptions and 145 of the team’s 206 receiving yards. Brown also came up big when it mattered most, scoring Kentucky’s only touchdown on a 4th-down pass from quarterback Will Levis.

The star receiver had two catches of over 40 yards and was the only sign of life Kentucky had on offense against the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs. If it weren’t for the elite play of Brown, Kentucky would have likely seen their first shutout since 2019 (which ironically came vs. Georgia).

Every member of Kentucky’s defense also played exceptionally well on Saturday, holding the country’s No. 3 ranked offense to just 16 points. They kept the Wildcats in contention all afternoon, holding Georgia to just one touchdown in the red zone, forcing three field-goal attempts and a turnover on downs from the 1-yard line.