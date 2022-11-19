Kentucky Football: Surviving Georgia and more Headlines

Good morning and happy Saturday, BBN. The Kentucky Wildcats are featured on the CBS SEC Game of the Week but unfortunately the opponent is the Georgia Bulldogs. Many thought that this game would have a lot at stake for the Cats this season but with losses to South Carolina and Vanderbilt, the expectations have been lowered along with fan morale.

The emphasis on this game should be health heading into the Governor’s Cup next Saturday. Other than that, there’s not too much on the line here. I think the fates of some of the staff were decided last week with that stunning and embarrassing loss.

I do think the players come out motivated and ready to play. But I have heard that Lexington has been flooded with Bulldog red so I fear a sparse crowd with plenty of Georgia faithful in attendance.

I don’t know, folks. I’m about out of steam with this team. So many preseason expectations and so many letdowns. My hope is the team comes out healthy and motivated for a win against the Cards.

Tweets of the Day

Great having my dude the heavyweight camp Buster Douglas talk to the team. Great message to team let’s go. pic.twitter.com/8ybJOI2p7I — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) November 18, 2022

Trying to get that underdog mentality going today.

Chrome domes and anthracite jersey on @will_levis.



Gameday Gear x @kentuckybranded. pic.twitter.com/3hwNDNvvxo — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) November 18, 2022

They’ll look good at least.

Headlines

An argument for Will levis as the top QB taken in the draft | The 33rd Team- I was wondering what the spin would be if Will levis underperformed this season. Well... here it is.

Dekel Crowdus frustrated with the play calling in the red zone | Cats Pause- Welcome to the club, Dekel.

3 questions going into UK vs. UGA | Dawg Nation- They’re already looking ahead to the LSU matchup in the SEC championship game. Can’t blame them.Week 12 bold predictions | SDS- Think that prediction is the best case scenario for Kentucky today.

Kentucky’s keys to victory against Georgia | Vaught’s Views- All the bad things have to happen for Georgia and all the good things have to happen for Kentucky.

Cason Wallace’s draft stock is trending up | CBS- The UK freshman is having a spectacular start to the season. He’s a multi-tooled player and may be Kentucky’s second best player.

A guide to the big games for week 12 | ESPN- Not a lot of marquee matchups today so UK vs. UGA is on this list. Yikes.

Former UVA coaches honor shooting victims | Sporting News- Just an unimaginable, devastating tragedy.