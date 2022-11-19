Kentucky vs. Georgia game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at 3:30 pm ET at Kroger Field. You can watch the game on CBS or stream it online using CBS Sports and Paramount+.

There’s no sugarcoating it. This is one of the lower points in the Mark Stoops era for UK football.

Losing to Vanderbilt last weekend seemed like the cherry on top of a season that was full of high expectations that were not met.

Thankfully, it was not the end of the season, as Kentucky still has time to end the year on a positive note.

Now, the Wildcats will face the No. 1 team in the country at home on CBS.

Hey, it’s college football. Anything can happen!

Check out some of these pregame reads to get ready for the action.

Let’s go Cats!!!