Kentucky vs. Georgia game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at 3:30 pm ET at Kroger Field. You can watch the game on CBS or stream it online using CBS Sports and Paramount+.
There’s no sugarcoating it. This is one of the lower points in the Mark Stoops era for UK football.
Losing to Vanderbilt last weekend seemed like the cherry on top of a season that was full of high expectations that were not met.
Thankfully, it was not the end of the season, as Kentucky still has time to end the year on a positive note.
Now, the Wildcats will face the No. 1 team in the country at home on CBS.
Hey, it’s college football. Anything can happen!
Check out some of these pregame reads to get ready for the action.
Pregame Reading
- Kentucky vs. Georgia preview, viewing info and score projection
- Kentucky Football: Surviving Georgia and more Headlines
- College football insider expects major assistant coach changes for Kentucky
- Predict the outcome of Kentucky vs. Georgia
- Former UK center Jon Toth drafted in XFL
- Bleav in Kentucky previews Cats vs. Dawgs
- SEC Power Rankings Week 12
- Kentucky NIL fan subscription service launched
- Kentucky football’s greatest win in each of the past 22 seasons
- Big Blue Pick ‘Em Week 12
Let’s go Cats!!!
Loading comments...