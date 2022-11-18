Friday Headlines: Huge Weekend Edition

Kentucky sports are in for a big weekend with basketball, football and volleyball.

First Mark Stoops and his team will host No. 1 ranked Georgia at Kroger Field on Saturday. The Wildcats are 22.5-point underdogs and are coming off a disappointing loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores — one of the worst losses of the Mark Stoops era. Kentucky has struggled since their late collapse at Ole Miss in week five. The season appeared to have so much promise before that game, but Kentucky has been a mess ever since with a 2-4 record. The odds are stacked against the Wildcats on Saturday, but never say never. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM ET with television coverage on CBS.

No. 18 Kentucky Volleyball will also see action on Saturday when they take the court at No. 10 Florida for the first of two matches. Both teams are battle tested this season and the matchup could tip the scales of the Southeastern Conference regular season leaderboard. Florida leads the league with a 12-2 record while Kentucky is on their heels with a 11-2 record. The first match is scheduled to be played at 4 PM ET Saturday with coverage on SEC Network Plus. Sunday’s match is scheduled for 2 PM ET with television coverage on the SEC Network.

Sunday night is arguably the most anticipated contest, though, as basketball head coach John Calipari and his team head out west for a heavyweight matchup against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Neither team has started their season the way they’d hoped, with No. 4 Kentucky losing in double-overtime to Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic on Tuesday and No. 2 Gonzaga being blown out by No. 11 Texas on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM ET with television coverage on ESPN.

