Kentucky vs. Georgia odds, betting trends, picks and prediction

Kentucky football saw their season hit its low point last Saturday when the Wildcats lost at home to the Vanderbilt Commodores. This weekend, the odds are heavily stacked against Kentucky to rebound from that loss as they’re set to host No. 1 ranked Georgia.

Before the season began, this was one of the more anticipated games in Southeastern Conference play. Could a loaded Kentucky team go toe-to-toe with the reigning national champions?

After week four, the Wildcats found themselves ranked No. 7 in the country and those SEC East talks became louder. However, they didn’t last very long. A crumbling defeat late at Ole Miss in week five and effortless defeat by South Carolina the following week ended those dreams.

Since their No. 7 ranking, Kentucky is 2-4 and has struggled mightily on offense. All of this despite having star quarterback Will Levis — who many NFL experts believe to be a hot commodity in next spring’s NFL draft.

Hopes of contending for the East are over, but Kentucky can still compete for a moral victory on Saturday even if they fall short of a statistical victory. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM ET on CBS.

Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kentucky is a 22.5-point underdog to Georgia. It’s the largest spread Kentucky has seen as an underdog since they were 24-point underdogs at Florida in 2020. Saturday’s game total is set to 48.5 points with Kentucky’s team total at 13.5 and Georgia’s at 35.5

Betting Trends

Kentucky

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Kentucky’s last 6 games.

Kentucky are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Kentucky’s last 7 games against Georgia.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Kentucky’s last 6 games at home.

Kentucky are 0-7 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Georgia.

Georgia

Georgia are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Georgia’s last 12 games.

Georgia are 10-0 SU in their last 10 games.

Georgia are 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games against Kentucky.

Georgia are 10-0 SU in their last 10 games against Kentucky.

Georgia are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games on the road.

Expert Picks

Prediction

The Wildcats are a proud football team with a healthy mix of seasoned veterans and explosive young talent. If you looked at these two teams on paper and made a prediction, it would most likely be much closer than what most expect to happen on Saturday. But Kentucky has been vastly underwhelming over the last two months while Georgia is unblemished and fresh off beatdowns of former No. 1 Tennessee as well as Mississippi State. The Wildcats should play with passion in front of their home crowd, but these teams are headed in opposite directions. Saturday’s game won’t be pretty.

Final Score: Georgia 37, Kentucky 13