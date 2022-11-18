Predict the outcome of Kentucky vs. Georgia

The Kentucky Wildcats just suffered one of their worst losses in the Mark Stoops era. It stands to reason we’ll see the veteran Wildcats have a significantly better performance this week than what we saw in last Saturday’s debacle vs. Vanderbilt.

Problem is, Kentucky will find it very challenging to have any kind of ‘bounceback’ when the next opponent is No. 1 Georgia.

After winning it all last season, the top-ranked Dawgs are once again significant favorites to win another natty this time around.

While this game will take place in Lexington, no one, and I mean no one, is giving the Cats any chance of beating Georgia for the first time under Stoops and since the 2009 season.

Then again, suffering one of his worst losses ever only to rebound and beat a team like Georgia seems like a total Mark Stoops move...right?

Currently, the spread is Georgia -22.5 with an over/under of 48.5, suggesting the game will end in a final score around the 36-14 margin.

What say you on how this game will go? Will Kentucky manage to cover or dare I say pull off what would be the biggest shocker of the 2022 college football season?

Sound off!