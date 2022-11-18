Former UK center Jon Toth drafted in XFL

Former Kentucky Wildcats center Jon Toth is one of the best to play the position in Lexington, but it hasn’t really worked in the NFL for Toth.

It looks like Toth will look to make his mark in the new XFL.

The XFL Draft has been ongoing the last several days with the draft broken up by position groups, and Toth was selected in the 5th round of the offensive lineman portion of the draft.

Toth will be headed to St. Louis to play for the Battlehawks.

The Battlehawks are coached by 11-year NFL veteran Anthony Becht and will also have former Alabama QB and Heisman runner-up A.J. McCarron as its signal-caller.

Toth has NFL experience with stints playing for the Jets, Browns, Lions, and Commanders, and Toth played for the DC Defenders in the XFL in 2020.

Toth was a four-year starter at the University of Kentucky and was a key piece of the early building of the Big Blue Wall, making 48 straight starts providing a steady force in the interior of the offensive line that created one of the country’s better rushing attacks.

Toth never was able to find his footing in the XFL in 2020 since the league was shut down after just a few weeks, but hopefully this serves as an opportunity for the former Cat to settle in and show off his skills.

It’s always good for a former Wildcat to find some success in the professional ranks, so we wish Jon the best of luck in the new XFL. Go Battlehawks!