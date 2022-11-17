 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s thrashing of South Carolina State

A get-right game before Gonzaga.

Fredrick. Onyenso. Thiero. Huddle. Isamu Haynes-Sunayama - Sea of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats get a much-needed rebound win over South Carolina State, 106-63. It was a confidence boosting win ahead of Sunday, when the ‘Cats will travel to Spokane for a date with Gonzaga.

Propelled by CJ Fredrick, Kentucky’s offense was clicking after a disappointing performance against Michigan State on Tuesday. Fredrick had 17.

Other notable scorers include Chris Livingston with 13, Antonio Reeves with 11, and Oscar Tshiebwe’s double-double streak comes to an end as he has just 6 points and 7 rebounds, however he did play limited minutes.

The Wildcats shot 10-24 from long-range tonight, a slight increase from Tuesday at 41%.

Steals and blocks continued to be a strong suit for Kentucky, with nine a piece tonight. Kentucky also had 25 assists on 39 made field goals, a number fans like to see. Wheeler led the way with 10 dimes.

Up next: A date with the 2-1 Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Spokane Arena on Sunday.

