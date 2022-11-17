Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s thrashing of South Carolina State

The Kentucky Wildcats get a much-needed rebound win over South Carolina State, 106-63. It was a confidence boosting win ahead of Sunday, when the ‘Cats will travel to Spokane for a date with Gonzaga.

Propelled by CJ Fredrick, Kentucky’s offense was clicking after a disappointing performance against Michigan State on Tuesday. Fredrick had 17.

Other notable scorers include Chris Livingston with 13, Antonio Reeves with 11, and Oscar Tshiebwe’s double-double streak comes to an end as he has just 6 points and 7 rebounds, however he did play limited minutes.

The Wildcats shot 10-24 from long-range tonight, a slight increase from Tuesday at 41%.

Steals and blocks continued to be a strong suit for Kentucky, with nine a piece tonight. Kentucky also had 25 assists on 39 made field goals, a number fans like to see. Wheeler led the way with 10 dimes.

Up next: A date with the 2-1 Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Spokane Arena on Sunday.

Antonio Reeves is a Pro pic.twitter.com/hGChrlljBt — Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) November 18, 2022

Sahvir Wheeler...



8 assists. 0 turnovers. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) November 18, 2022

Make it 11 assists (and zero turnovers) for Sahvir Wheeler, who has just 2 points and has taken just 3 shots.



Kentucky 84, South Carolina State 48. 6:32 left — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) November 18, 2022

Oscar Tshiebwe SEC 6th man of the year — fable (@fablesburner) November 18, 2022

Defense ➡️ CJ from 3️⃣



Up to 17 points for @cj_fredrick pic.twitter.com/QmufD4v6ku — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 18, 2022

Note to John Calipari please keep CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves on the floor together. Kentucky is so much better. — Wildcat Blue Nation (@WildcatBlueNatn) November 18, 2022

Oscar Tshiebwe saw his streak of 17 straight double-doubles come to an end in limited minutes off the bench for Kentucky tonight. He had 6 points and 7 rebounds in 14 minutes of action. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) November 18, 2022

i really hope we give Chris a longer leash as the season goes on. — KG (I am Hell) (@__NotKG) November 18, 2022

Sahvir Wheeler up to 10 assists with no turnovers. He has a team-best +32. Wheeler's not a problem. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 18, 2022

If CJ Fredrick is going to keep turning down so many 3-point attempts he needs to come out of the game and be told he will not play if he doesn't SHOOT THE BALL!!! — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) November 18, 2022

What a weak ass technical call on Jacob Toppin there ... that was ridiculous — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) November 18, 2022

How About Lance?!@lanceware55 - 12 PTS, 3 REB, 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/OpTOb882mu — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 18, 2022

Jacob Toppin just did the "You got dunked on" motion after a Lance Ware dunk and receives a technical foul. Cats up 35 points with 6 minutes left. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) November 18, 2022

All 11 scholarship players scored at least 6 points for Kentucky tonight. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) November 18, 2022

.@KentuckyMBB tonight had their largest margin of victory in a game immediately following an overtime loss (43 points) since November 21st, 2000 vs. Jacksonville State (won by 43 points after losing to UCLA in overtime) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) November 18, 2022

— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 18, 2022

