Bleav in Kentucky previews Cats vs. Dawgs

After last week’s Vanderbilt debacle, the Kentucky Wildcats have their work cut out for them Saturday when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs invade Kroger Field.

After winning it all last season, Georgia looks well on its way to another championship drive, which Kentucky will look to slow down this weekend at Kroger field.

Ahead of the game, Vinny Hardy, Jalen Whitlow and Aaron Gershon dropped a fresh episode of Bleav in Kentucky.

This week, the guys discussed:

Recovering from Vanderbilt.

What’s gone wrong for the 2022 Kentucky Wildcats?

Rich Scangarello...

Breaking down Cats vs. Dawgs.

Can this offense do anything against Georgia’s vaunted defense.

The basketball Cats suffer their first defeat.

And more!

Catch the full episode below, and be sure to subscribe to the show on the Bleav Podcast Network, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and on Spotify.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and other fun stuff, so go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!!!