College football insider expects major assistant coach changes for Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have not had the season many expected to see this year with the amount of talent they had taking the field.

The poor results on the field have many wondering how much of this staff will still be here in 2023, and it looks like the answer could be a lot of change in Lexington.

Steven Godfrey, who does the Split Zone Duo podcast with Alex Kirshner and Richard Johnson of Thinking Out Loud, is as plugged into the coaching carousel, and he expects changes in Lexington.

“One thing that I can tell you is going to happen is what has been described to me as a quote ‘assistant coach reckoning’ at the following places: Tuscaloosa, College Station, and Lexington. And that’s just a start,” Godfrey said.

When you have the talent, the Cats have and have home losses to both South Carolina and Vanderbilt, everything and everyone must be reevaluated.

Nick Roush of Kentucky Sports Radio pointed out that John Settle (running backs) and Chris Collins (cornerbacks) have contracts that expire after the season. Plus, the initial two-year contract of Anwar Stewart (defensive line) expired in the summer, and he was only given an extension through the 2022 season.

That could just be the tip of the iceberg for the Cats’ offseason changes. Aside from Vince Marrow and Brad White, everything else is on the table to be changed during the offseason.

You can check out the full coaching carousel update from Godfrey on Split Zone Duo here.