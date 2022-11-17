SEC Power Rankings Week 12

LSU’s come a long way from their season opening loss to Florida State—I guess they’re right when they say “it’s still early” after those kinds of results.

With two weeks left they are set to face Georgia in the SEC Championship game and will take the #1 spot if they win out. Ole Miss had a chance to topple the Crimson Tide last week but came up just short and thus the West was won by the Bayou Bengals.

Now, we get set for the final two weeks of the regular season, where teams jostle for position as we prepare to cut the field down to the final four teams before the SEC Championship game, the College Football Playoff, and bowl season.

They’ve played the games and the grades are in—here are your SEC Power Rankings before Week 10:

Cowbells don’t faze Georgia. Just a road win at Kentucky away from a perfect 8-0 conference record. Grade: A+

Nice bounce-back from the Georgia loss to set the Vols up nicely for a 7-1 SEC finish and keep their still very real playoff chances alive. Grade: A

Wasn’t pretty, but the Tigers got it done in Fayetteville to take the SEC West crown from Alabama just like in 2019 and contend with Georgia for the SEC Championship. Of all the first-year coaches this season, Brian Kelly has to be the biggest winner. Grade: A

I told you they’d be ready to return to their winning ways! Nick Saban just doesn’t let his team get disappointed over losses and play poorly in the next game: even in 2019 when the Tide lost to Auburn, lost the West, and played in the Citrus Bowl instead of the CFP he made sure they blew out Michigan. Two losses is no excuse for a third. Grade: A

Very great effort—that was the closest the Rebels have come yet under Lane Kiffin. No severe penalties for losing to Alabama, but if there was any season to do it, this was it. Grade: B

Florida’s stringing some wins together down the stretch and hanging in there—that was a superb home performance against the Gamecocks. Grade: A+

Gotta win the Egg Bowl or this season could end sour. Grade: B-

Good thing the chop down to eight teams was last week or these ‘Cats wouldn’t be here! UK has absolutely no excuses for playing that poorly and losing at home to Vanderbilt like that. Absolute failure—but there’s still two games left to be played! Grade: F