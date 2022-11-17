Shai Gilgeous-Alexander explodes for 42 points and hits game-winner

The Oklahoma City Thunder weren’t expected to do much this season after the news broke of No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren going down with a lower-body injury, which will hold him out his entire rookie season.

While the hype around OKC took a hit, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made sure that the fans were given something to cheer for on Wednesday night. SGA went for 42 points, six boards and seven assists.

He capped that performance off with a game-winning triple as well.

Here’s the clip.

On the season, SGA is averaging 31.5 points per game. It was mainly the SGA show on Wednesday night as he went for 42, and Lu Dort was the team’s second-leading scorer, notching 16.

They did end up putting four players in double figures, and it proved to be enough to counter the combined 52 from Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal. The Thunder have pushed their record to 7-8 on the season.

While the record isn’t great, Shai has clearly taken his game to another level and is establishing himself as a true superstar in this league.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.