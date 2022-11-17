Kentucky vs. South Carolina State Gameday Headlines

The Kentucky Wildcats will look to get back in the win column as they host the South Carolina State Bulldogs at Rupp Arena.
Kentucky is coming off a disappointing loss in double-overtime in the Champions Classic to Michigan State earlier this week, and this game will serve as an opportunity for Kentucky to get back on the winning track before a big matchup on Sunday with the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
South Carolina State comes in at 0-3, having suffered a lost to Duquesne in their last game.
Kentucky enters as a 38.5 point favorite, so the Cats should be able to come away with a win in this one and then begin focusing on Gonzaga in a matchup that feels quite a bit more important with the Cats coming off the Michigan State loss.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.
Tweet of the Day
Oscar Tshiebwe last night in his first game of the year:— Kentucky Muse (@Kentucky_Muse) November 16, 2022
• 22 points
• 18 rebounds
• 4 blocks
• 53% FG
• (+12) when on the court pic.twitter.com/xIz9iwkC4a
Oscar is just made different.
