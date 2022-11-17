Kentucky vs. South Carolina State game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats are back in the friendly confines of Rupp Arena tonight as they host the South Carolina State Bulldogs. Game time is set for 7 pm ET on the SEC Network. You can stream it online with WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app.

After a promising 2-0 star, Kentucky suffered its first defeat Tuesday night to Michigan State. It was also the first game this season for Oscar Tshiebwe and Daimion Collins. Now that everyone is back, the coaching staff can really begin molding this team into the title contender many believe it will eventually become.

That begins tonight vs. the Bulldogs out of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. They’re currently 0-3, including a three-point loss at South Carolina. SCSU also has a 25-point loss to Duquesne, who Kentucky previously beat by 25.

Pregame Reading

Let’s ride.