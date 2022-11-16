Dekel Crowdus cites ‘the play-caller’ for UK’s red-zone woes

Things are not going well within the Kentucky football program, largely due to the offense becoming a complete and utter disaster this year.

After having so much hope in the preseason and even during the 4-0 start, things have quickly gone sour for offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, whose offense just mustered up just 322 total yards and 21 points against a Vanderbilt team sporting arguably the worst defense of any Power 5 program.

A major part of that was a horrific red-zone performance. In four red-zone trips vs. Vanderbilt, the Wildcats scored just one touchdown, two field goals, and had another kick blocked. They also missed both of the two-point conversion attempts.

Yikes.

Following Tuesday’s practice, wide receiver Dekel Crowdus was asked about Kentucky’s red-zone issues.

Let’s just say Rich Scangarello won’t like the answer.

“I would have to say the play-caller, because we were down in the red zone and just couldn’t get it,” Crowdus said via Nick Roush of KSR. “That’s pretty much all I can say.”

While there’s certainly plenty of reason to be upset with Scangarello’s offense, having players publicly make these kinds of comments shows just how bad things are getting at Nutter Field House.