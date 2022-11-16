Wednesday Headlines: On To South Carolina State

Good morning BBN.

It’s safe to say times are a bit tough in Lexington, but here’s to hoping last night’s setback is just the start of a big comeback.

That begins Thursday night at 7 pm vs. the South Carolina State Bulldogs inside Rupp Arena.

Tweet(s) of the Day

Cason Wallace did end up tying the @KentuckyMBB record for most steals in a single game by a player (8) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) November 16, 2022

Star on the rise.

Your Headlines

No. 4 Kentucky falls to Michigan State in Champions Classic 2OT thriller

Despite defending consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe back in the lineup, the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats suffered an 86-77 upset loss in double overtime.

Isaac Humphries of Kentucky Wildcats, pro basketball, comes out as gay

“I figured out a lot about myself in the offseason,” he told CNN, “and I knew if I was to join a team and start a season I would have to be who I am and not hide anymore because I’ve made too much ground within myself to go backwards and be put back in the closet.”

Way to go Isaac!!!

Kentucky "still at the top" of 3-star WR Ardell Banks' list following Kentucky OV

Coming off an official visit to Kentucky, 3-star WR Ardell Banks is still high on the 'Cats despite the on-field loss to Vanderbilt.

Bio Blast: Georgia Bulldogs

Kirby Smart's seventh team at Georgia is the national title favorite. The Bulldogs have elite efficiency and overwhelm opponents with talent.

Kentucky High Schools Light Up Fields in Honor of Late Somerset Coach Robbie Lucas

Mark Stoops, Kaiya Sheron and high schools across the Commonwealth salute the late great Robbie Lucas, Somerset's head football coach.

Kentucky men's soccer No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Tournament

The tournament appearance will be the Cats’ 12th overall with the first ever taking place in 1999. Kentucky has seen nine NCAA Tournament appearances under the helm of head coach Johan Cedergren. Prior to 2022, Cedergren’s most successful season was 2018 which came to a close in the Elite Eight.

DJ Wagner's recruitment comes full circle

Hiring a family member had already cost Kentucky another No. 1 overall prospect in Cade Cunningham to Oklahoma State in 2020. But not this time.

Virginia coach Tony Elliott says football team beginning to heal

Virginia football coach Tony Elliott said the team is beginning to heal following the deaths of three players. All of our thoughts and prayers go out to the Virginia community.

Aaron Rodgers - 'Time to go all grass' fields for NFL player safety

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says all games should be played on natural grass surfaces and urges NFL owners to put "your money where your mouth is" if player safety is important.

Marine Vet Gifted With New Vehicle to Resume His Service to Disabled Veterans and Children

A dedicated 50-year volunteer for Disabled American Veterans, Len Johnson, was gifted a new van so he could continue his labor of love.

Jeff Bezos Just Gave $100 Million to Dolly Parton for Her Charity as the 3rd Winner of His ‘Courage & Civility Award’ Prize

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos named Dolly Parton as the latest winner of his Courage and Civility Award, and gave her $100 Million.

14-yo Crowned ‘America’s Top Young Scientist’ for Headphones That Treat Ear Infections With Blue Light

A San Diego 14-year-old was named the grand prize winner of the 3M Young Scientist Challenge for her headphones that treat ear infections.

Pilot Captures Jaw-Dropping Spectacle of St. Elmo's Fire Phenomenon

Airbus captain Luis Andress was flying from Miami to Denver last month when he encountered St. Elmo's Fire off the side of his Jet.