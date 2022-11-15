 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s loss to Michigan State

A double OT thriller didn’t go the Cats’ way.

By Adam Haste
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Michigan State Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats finally had a full roster for their first major matchup of the season as they faced off against the Michigan State Spartans in the Champions Classic.

It was a slow start offensively for both teams, but it was the Cats holding a slim 6-4 lead at the first media timeout.

Coming into this one, we all knew that the Spartans were going to be stout defensively. However, a Sahvir Wheeler layup with just under 9 minutes to go in the half put the Cats up 20-13.

Unfortunately, the Cats’ defense started having too many breakdowns down the final stretch of the half leading to a lot of open looks for the Spartans.

To their credit, they took advantage of those looks, and it was Michigan State taking a 36-34 lead into the break.

The second half didn’t get off to a great start for the Cats as the Spartans quickly made it a 39-34 ballgame.

However, the Cats responded in a big way. After falling behind 42-39, the Cats went on a quick 7-0 run to take a 46-42 lead at the under 12 media timeout.

Neither team was able to pull away, and at the under 8 media timeout it was the Cats holding on to a slim 50-49 lead.

The Spartans took a 52-51 lead, but the Cats strike right back as a dunk by Tshiebwe, followed by a block by Tshiebwe, led to an open three by Fredrick to make it 56-52 with 5:21 left to play.

Both teams battled down the stretch, but the Spartans were able to tie it at 62 with three seconds to play sending this one to OT.

The Cats jumped out to a 67-62 lead early in OT, but the Spartans battled back and once again got an easy dunk to tie the game at 71 and force a second OT.

Without Tshiebwe on the floor, it really made it tough for the Cats on both ends of the floor.

Kentucky had their chances in the second OT, but couldn’t put the game away as the Spartans took over late and went on to get the 86-77 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the tough loss:

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. And as always, Go Cats!!!

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...