Bleav in Kentucky talks Vandy debacle and what’s next

Well, that wasn’t great.

Saturday’s shocking loss to Vanderbilt is definitely among the program’s worst under Mark Stoops, and it doesn’t help that No. 1 Georgia is next on the schedule. It’s safe to say the program is at a bit of a crossroads, given how tough times have gotten after preseason expectations were sky-high.

To help break down what exactly happened at Kroger Field, Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon hopped on the Bleav in Kentucky podcast. The guys had plenty to discuss, so listen in below for the full episode.

