Oscar Tshiebwe to play vs. Michigan State, per report

Oscar Tshiebwe, the reigning National Player of the Year, looks to be taking the floor for the first time this season, on Tuesday night against Michigan State.

Missing the first two games for the Kentucky Wildcats this season, after undergoing a minor knee procedure just over a month ago, Jeff Goodman of Stadium has reported that “barring a last-minute change”, Tshiebwe is expected to play.

Barring a last-minute change, Kentucky big man and last year’s National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe expected to make his season debut tonight against Michigan State at the Champions Classic, source told @Stadium. Decision hasn’t been made yet whether he will start or not. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 15, 2022

This news comes after John Calipari told the media that Tshiebwe would participate in a full practice on Monday, which would determine his status based on if there was any knee inflammation.

Now, it looks like the medical staff gave Tshiebwe a good report and the green light to play.

It is important to note that, it is unsure if Tshiebwe will start or even play extended minutes. In Monday’s press conference, Calipari insisted that Tshiebwe would play “just 3 to 4 minutes a stretch, if he does play.”

If he does, expect to see an even more dangerous offense, one that Calipari is even excited for.

When asked if it would be harder for CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves to continue to shoot the way they have and get open looks against Michigan State, with a smile Calipari said, “Not if Oscar’s in there.”

“You’ve got your choice. Don’t let them [Fredrick & Reeves] touch it, stay out there and let Oscar go one-on-one. And then you trap it and Oscar has been a pretty good passer. So, he makes a difference.”

This isn’t just good news for Kentucky fans, but also for all college basketball fans. Tshiebwe, the first reigning National Player of the Year to return to college basketball in over a decade, will be back on college basketball’s biggest stage.

Game time is set for 7 pm ET tonight on ESPN.

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.