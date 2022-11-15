Kentucky vs. Michigan State game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Michigan State Spartans tonight at 7 pm ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live online at WatchESPN, ESPN+, or the ESPN app.

While the Cats have already played in two regular-season games, this feels like the season's real kickoff.

The Spartans just took Gonzaga to the buzzer on Friday. They missed the last shot but showed they could compete with the best of the best in that game.

Kentucky looks just about fully healthy now with Oscar Tshiebwe and Damion Collins returning tonight, though don’t look for either to get heavy minutes tonight as they’re eased back into the lineup.

No more talking, it’s time to lace ‘em up and see what happens. Get hyped for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads.

Pregame Reading

Go Cats!!!