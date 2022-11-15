Kentucky vs. Michigan State headlines

The Champions Classic has finally arrived, and it’s a joyous day for fans of college basketball.

The Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Michigan State Spartans for the fourth installment of the Wildcats-Spartans Champions Classic series.

So far, Kentucky leads 2-1 over Michigan State with wins in 2016 and 2019 and a loss in 2013.

Kentucky comes into the game with a 2-0 record and two convincing wins over Howard and Duquesne, both being spearheaded by Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick scoring barrages.

Through two games, Reeves is the leading scorer for the Wildcats with 20 points per game, followed by Fredrick with 17, and Toppin and Wallace both with 11.5 per game.

Against Duquesne, Sahvir Wheeler made his debut on the season and immediately made his presence felt, adding 11 points and 11 assists with a +32 efficiency while on the floor for the Wildcats.

A big change for the Wildcats this season? They currently rank 7th in the country in 3-point field-goal percentage, shooting 51% from behind the arc on 43 attempts through two games, led by Reeves and Fredrick, each shooting 55% and 50%v respectively.

Michigan State comes into the game with a 1-1 record with a win over Northern Arizona and a one-point loss to Gonzaga in San Diego.

The Spartans come into the game led by AJ Hoggard and Joey Hauser, each posting 10.5 points per game and 10 points per game respectively.

Against Gonzaga, the Spartans had Junior, Mady Sissoko emerge as a force, where he posted 14 points and nine rebounds on the Zags and Drew Timme.

The Spartans, through two games, rank towards the bottom half of the country in 3-point shooting and points per game, shooting just 28% from three with an average of of six made threes per game to go along with 68 points per game.

Opening odds for the game have Kentucky favored by 6.5 points via DraftKings.

It should be a battle in Indy. Cats vs Spartans is the first of the double-header and tips at 7 pm ET on ESPN.

Tweet(s) of the Day

Analysis on Kentucky’s latest recruit, No.1 DJ Wagner:



-The ultimate competitor who puts winning above all else.

-Thrives in transition. Will score or facilitate with quick decisions.

-Downhill paint toucher with excellent body control.

-Improved outside shooter. pic.twitter.com/ACn5q6qu58 — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) November 15, 2022

Top 2 and we’re NOT number 2!!



Cats on as the overall No. 1 seed of the @NCAASoccer Tournament receiving a first-round bye! #WeAreUK | #GBED pic.twitter.com/w57xEJlzJD — Kentucky Men’s Soccer (@UKMensSoccer) November 14, 2022

Good times.

Your Headlines

Men’s Soccer Earns Top Overall Seed in 2022 NCAA Tournament

The Wildcats are undefeated so far through the 2022 campaign and have received a first-round bye to kick off the national tournament. UK will face the victor of South Florida and Hofstra who will go head-to-head in Florida on Thursday.

Stoops, Cats Making ‘No Excuses’, Preparing for Georgia

“No excuses,” Stoops said on Monday at his weekly press conference. “I don’t feel comfortable talking about excuses. I give credit to (Vanderbilt) Coach (Clark) Lea and Vandy for outplaying us and outcoaching us. They did a very good job. They came in and did some really good things with a quarterback that played a very good game.”

Grome Wins Eighth SEC Honor of 2022, Named SEC SOW, POW

Sophomore setter Emma Grome was named the Southeastern Conference’s Setter of the Week and overall Player of the Week on Monday, the league office announced. The honors for Grome mark her seventh and eighth weekly awards this season from the SEC office.

Kentucky's Chris Rodriguez headed to the Senior Bowl

Rodriguez has and will continue to set records during his SEC career.

Redshirt Report: Elijah Reed gets first SEC exposure vs. Vanderbilt

Here is the playing situation and redshirt status of the true freshmen.

Why Kentucky? DJ Wagner: "Going there is like going home"

With a long list of connections, Kentucky signee DJ Wagner is ready to play college basketball at his home away from home in Lexington

Film Room: DJ Wagner

Wagner is one of the best players in the country and can be an instant impact contributor in the Cats' backcourt.

College football “free agency” set to play major role in Kentucky’s offseason

The portal and one time transfer rule allowing any player that transfers automatic eligibility the following season has opened the floodgates for free agency in college sports with football’s transfer portal set for a wild offseason.

Commanders dominate run game to end Eagles’ perfect season

The Commanders’ rushing attack and a critical missed call early in the fourth quarter ended the Eagles’ perfect season on Monday night.

Ex-MLB player Yasiel Puig to plead guilty to lying about illegal sports bets

Former MLB player Yasiel Puig has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge for lying to law enforcement officials about sports bets he made with an illegal gambling operator, the Department of Justice announced Monday.

Shane Lyons out as West Virginia AD amid struggles

A combination of budget issues and the school’s struggling football program led to Shane Lyons being out as West Virginia’s AD.