Kentucky vs. Louisville time and TV channel set

The Kentucky Wildcats’ regular-season finale comes next week vs. the Louisville Cardinals.

On Monday, the SEC announced game times and TV channel designations for that week, which will see the Cats and Cards face off on the SEC Network at 3 pm ET.

This year’s edition of the Governor’s Cup will be in Lexington, where the Wildcats will look to win their fourth-straight matchup in this series. Kentucky currently leads the overall series 18-15 following last year’s 52-21 demolition at Cardinal Stadium.

This week, Kentucky will play host to No. 1 Georgia, while Louisville hosts NC State.

Assuming Kentucky is unable to take down the Dawgs this week, there will be a lot riding on that matchup with Louisville, most notably the clause in Mark Stoops’ contract that adds another year to his deal automatically if Kentucky wins seven games.

This could could be the final stand of Rich Scangarello, who is firmly on the hot seat following last week’s disaster vs. Vanderbilt and needs his offense to show some promise over the final two weeks to ensure he’s not another one-and-done coordinator.

SEC Football Week 13

Thursday, November 24, 2022

7 PM ET / 6 PM CT - Mississippi State at Ole Miss - ESPN

Friday, November 25, 2022

3:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM CT - Arkansas at Missouri - CBS

7:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM CT - Florida at Florida State - ABC

Saturday, November 26, 2022