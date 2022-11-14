This has been a long time coming, but the top recruit in the 2023 class, DJ Wagner, will follow the footsteps of his father, Dajuan Wagner,and play under John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats.

This was announced via Twitter on Monday afternoon when Wagner picked Kentucky over the Louisville Cardinals.

Wagner — Kentucky’s first No. 1 overall commitment since Nerlens Noel in 2012 — will join his high school teammate Aaron Bradshaw (No. 6), and fellow 2023 5-star recruits Justin Edwards (No. 2), Robert Dillingham (No. 9), and Reed Sheppard (No. 29).

Together, they form the new No. 1 recruiting class, overtaking the Duke Blue Devils with the addition of Wagner.

With Wagner’s commitment, John Calipari and Co are most likely finished with high school prospects for 2023. If any rosters holes arise, depending on who enters the draft, transfers, etc. it is likely they would use the transfer portal to fill them.

With the good news, let’s look at some of the reactions around the Big Blue Nation.

Coach Cal to Jai Lucas as Kentucky passes Duke for the No. 1 class in 2023.



Since Lucas left for Duke six months ago, Calipari has:

- Signed 4 of the top 8 recruits in 2023.

- Put UK as the favorite for several top recruits in 2024 and 2025.#BBN pic.twitter.com/0hFSDIhduT — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) November 14, 2022

Congrats to DJ Wagner on his commitment to the University of Kentucky‼️



Can Wagner follow in the footsteps of his father, Dajuan Wagner - our 2001 @jerseymikes Naismith Boys’ High School POY



Stay tuned for our Naismith Boys’ High School Preseason Watchlist this Wednesday ️ pic.twitter.com/SMhTiIbbhw — The Naismith Trophy (@NaismithTrophy) November 14, 2022

This part of Calipari's comments on DJ Wagner seems relevant. "I love that he wanted to be at Kentucky. He knows that to get the best of himself, he needs to be surrounded by other talented players who are going to match his competitive energy." — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) November 14, 2022

Kentucky's 2023 recruiting class is LOADED.



DJ Wagner

Rob Dillingham

Justin Edwards

Aaron Bradshaw

Reed Sheppard



Is this Coach Cal's best class ever?? pic.twitter.com/U37MQMV4Fc — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 14, 2022

The Cornerstone of the Dream Class



Kentucky now has its SEVENTH No. 1 class since John Calipari took over in 2009 — with D.J. Wagner the fourth No. 1 recruit Calipari has landed in that time. It’s only the third time in the last decade one school has brought in four top-10 prospects (Kentucky 2013, Duke 2017). — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) November 14, 2022

