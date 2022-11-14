 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News WAGNER ROCKS KENTUCKY BLUE

Twitter reactions to UK landing DJ Wagner and passing Duke for top class in 2023

UK beats out Louisville for Wagner and surpasses Duke for the No. 1 overall recruiting class.

Reed Sheppard. DJ Wagner. Justin Edwards. Aaron Bradshaw. Rob Dillingham. Bleacher Report Hoops

This has been a long time coming, but the top recruit in the 2023 class, DJ Wagner, will follow the footsteps of his father, Dajuan Wagner,and play under John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats.

This was announced via Twitter on Monday afternoon when Wagner picked Kentucky over the Louisville Cardinals.

Wagner — Kentucky’s first No. 1 overall commitment since Nerlens Noel in 2012 — will join his high school teammate Aaron Bradshaw (No. 6), and fellow 2023 5-star recruits Justin Edwards (No. 2), Robert Dillingham (No. 9), and Reed Sheppard (No. 29).

Together, they form the new No. 1 recruiting class, overtaking the Duke Blue Devils with the addition of Wagner.

With Wagner’s commitment, John Calipari and Co are most likely finished with high school prospects for 2023. If any rosters holes arise, depending on who enters the draft, transfers, etc. it is likely they would use the transfer portal to fill them.

With the good news, let’s look at some of the reactions around the Big Blue Nation.

