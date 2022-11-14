As the Kentucky Wildcats get set to face Michigan State in Tuesday’s Champions Classic, the biggest storyline in Lexington involves the health of Oscar Tshiebwe.

The reigning National Player of the Year is still working his way back from knee surgery that has kept the senior forward out of game action for the last month.

However, John Calipari just announced that Tshiebwe will practice today and could play tomorrow, though it would be in limited spurts.

John Calipari says Oscar Tshiebwe will practice today and will have a better idea on if he will play Tuesday vs. Michigan State



"My guess is he plays 3-4 minutes per stretch, if he plays. ... Knowing him, he wants to play." — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) November 14, 2022

In addition, Calipari said that sophomore forward Daimion Collins is expected to play tomorrow. Collins has been taking time away from the team to be with his family in Texas as they mourn the passing of his father, Ben Collins.

The Wildcats have been a bit shorthanded to begin the season with Tshiebwe and Collins out, while Sahvir Wheeler also missed the opener. Thankfully, Wheeler is back, and it looks like Tshiebwe and Collins could also return Tuesday.

Even with the injuries, Kentucky looked quite impressive in wins over Howard and Duquesne. Imagine what this team will look like when everyone is back and building chemistry.

Calipari says Daimion Collins is expected to play. Has a few days of practice under his belt. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) November 14, 2022

