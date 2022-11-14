Monday Headlines: DJ Wagner Watch

Major basketball news could be on the horizon for the Kentucky Wildcats. Star recruit DJ Wagner, who ranks No. 2 overall in the 2023 class, is expected to announce his commitment in the coming days.

247 Sports’ Travis Branham reports that the decision could arrive as early as today. It’s also been reported that “all signs” point to Kentucky as the current favorite to land Wagner’s commitment.

The 6-3, 195 pound recruit has a five-star, 99 rating via 247 Sports and ranks behind only Isaiah Collier (USC). A commitment from Wagner would align him with fellow classmates Justin Edwards (No. 3 overall), Aaron Bradshaw (No. 4 overall), Robert Dillingham (No. 12 overall) and Reed Sheppard (No. 44 overall). That’s not including the handful of players from this year’s deep team that are likely to return for next season.

Wagner’s commitment would also solidify Kentucky having the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the eighth time during head coach John Calipari’s tenure. There is much to enjoy regarding this year’s team, but one fans also be excited for the future of Kentucky basketball and what that holds.

Tweet of the Day

Introducing your @SunBelt All-Tournament Team Wildcat representatives!



Clay Holstad - MVP

Luis Grassow

Casper Mols

Eythor Bjørgolfsson #WeAreUK | #GBED pic.twitter.com/ufBMeDNNHu — Kentucky Men’s Soccer (@UKMensSoccer) November 13, 2022

Champions!

Headlines

Cats have to be more physical against Michigan State - Vaught’s Views

Tuesday will be a very real challenge for Kentucky.

Colts win with combo of Jeff Saturday, Matt Ryan - ESPN

Beating Oakland isn’t exactly the greatest victory.

Stoops and team embarrassed by play against Vandy - Vaught’s Views

As they should be.

Georgia still No. 1 as top 5 unchanged - ESPN

But what will the playoff committee decide on Tuesday?

UK Men’s Soccer Takes Back-to-Back Conference Titles - KSR

Huge Sunday for Kentucky Soccer.

Mike McCarthy laments OT penalties, not fourth-down call - ESPN

Interesting logic here...

No. 11 Tennessee loses by 12 to unranked Colorado - KSR

Hate to see it.

Vikings win wild back-and-forth thriller vs. Bills, move to 8-1 - ESPN

Was this NFL game of the year so far?