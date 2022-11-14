Kentucky NIL fan subscription service launched

Last week, the biggest news amongst the Big Blue Nation was NIL, and specifically how Kentucky football is falling behind on that front.

In an effort to combat that, Kentucky Athletics has teamed up with Lexington-based NIL, Athlete Advantage. Together, the two announced “The 15 Club” on Monday, a fan subscription service that will help support Kentucky student-athletes.

The 15 Club is a collective that offers fans five different subscription packages ranging from $25/month ($300 annually) up to $500/month ($6,000 annually), with 90 percent of net proceeds being paid directly to student-athletes. Each package comes with various perks and one-time donations are also accepted.

Check out the packages below.

Commonwealth ($25/month)

Support of UK Student-Athletes

Club Membership

Welcome Letter

Access to The 15 Club Marketplace

The 15 Club Decal

The 15 Club T-Shirt

1 entry into the monthly raffle for tickets, experiences, and autographs

2 Tickets to a Unique Fan Experience

Bluegrass ($50/month)

Everything in Commonwealth Package, plus . . .

Premium Player Content

15% Discount on all apparel in the 15 Club Marketplace

The 15 Club Hat

Limited Edition Signed Photo

1 additional entry into the monthly raffle (2 total entries)

2 Additional Tickets to a Unique Fan Experience (total of 4 tickets)

Thoroughbred ($100/month)

Everything in Bluegrass Package, plus . . .

Limited Edition Signed Football

The 15 Club¾ Zip Pullover

Personal Video Message from player

1 additional entry into the monthly raffle (3 total entries)

Colonel ($250/month)

Everything in Thoroughbred Package, plus . . .

An Intimate VIP Event with Players

Additional Video Message from player

1 additional entry into the monthly raffle (4 total entries)

Custom Jersey

2 Spots in The 15 Club Golf Annual Golf Scramble

Champion ($500/month)

Everything in the Colonel Package, PLUS . . .

A VIP Dinner with Kentucky Head Football Coach and Players

Live Video Conference Call with student-athlete for family, friends or employees

1 additional entry into the monthly raffle (5 total entries)

Autographed Helmet

Team Member (One-time Donation/Any Amount)

Thank You Letter

Decal

Access to The 15 Club Marketplace

With The 15 Club, Kentucky joins other SEC programs such as Auburn, Ole Miss South Carolina, and Tennessee among others with fan-made collectives.

If you are interested in donating or have any questions, please follow this link or email info@kentucky15.com.