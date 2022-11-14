Kentucky vs. Georgia game glance, odds and early prediction

Well, here we are.

Kentucky, coming off arguably the worst loss of Mark Stoops’ tenure in Lexington, is slated to host the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, who for the past two seasons have looked untouchable.

The Cats and Dawgs have had two top-ranked matchups against each other since Mark Stoops and Kirby Smart took over, but this will not be one of those.

Kentucky comes into the game with a 6-4 record (3-4) in the SEC with brutal losses to Vanderbilt and South Carolina, both at home.

Against Vanderbilt, statistically one of the worst defenses in the country and Division I, Will Levis threw for 109 yards and one interception.

Georgia boasts one of the top defenses in the country, which shut down Tennessee’s top-ranked offense just two weeks ago, allowing only 13 points. They’re allowing just 11.6 points per game, which is good enough for second in the nation.

The Bulldogs also are letting up just 187 passing yards per game and less than one touchdown pass per game on average. Georgia also has beaten both South Carolina and Vanderbilt by scores of 48-7 and 55-0.

Unless Kentucky find a way to produce an A++ performance, Georgia will have an easy path to 11-0 heading into the final week of regular-season play.

Game: Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Time: Kickoff is slated for 3:30 on CBS.

Location: Kroger Field

TV Info: CBS has this week’s TV coverage.

Odds: Georgia -22.5 via DraftKings.

Early Prediction: TeamRankings has Georgia winning 38-13.