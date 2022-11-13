Sunday Headlines: Time for a change on offense?

How is it going Big Blue Nation?

After an atrocious loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon, this morning's headlines are not fun to write. Just like how I imagine being over the Kentucky Wildcats Football facilities are going to be this week. Unfortunately it is rightfully so.

The loss yesterday is arguably the biggest in the Mark Stoops era, and it will put the brakes on all the momentum they have worked so hard to build over the last several seasons. Especially in regard to the national media love.

Now we have all seen the tweets, Facebook posts, etc. about making changes on offense, but the question now becomes: Will Stoops make the change on Rich Scangarello? And could he even move on from offensive line coach Zach Yenser?

If that does come to fruition, it would be warranted, and don't know if either party could really argue against it, as this offense seems eerily similar to the offense in 2020 that ended Eddie Gran’s tenure in the position.

It’s plain and simple, the offense hasn't been good all around, and changes have to be made.

Looking ahead, there almost certainly will be, but getting a fourth OC in four years, is not an ideal situation at this point in the Stoops era.

Will there be changes made to the offensive assistants? That's the most likely. Especially looking at the play of the offensive line.

Going to be an interesting storyline to watch over the next several weeks to end the season.

TWEET OF THE DAY

This isn't how you perform after you clap back at "basketball school" comments in the offseason. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) November 12, 2022

Truth hurts sometimes.

HEADLINES

Just a tough Saturday, especially for the Cats QB.

Wild to see this in todays world. Cool item to see for all baseball fans.

The Huskies are going bowling.

Interesting comments from the Cats OC.

Titans will get their starting QB back this week.

A pair of College Football Playoff hopefuls were tested in the evening window of Week 11.

The University of Kentucky women's golf program has inked two elite golfers to its incoming class during the early signing period.