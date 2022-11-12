Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s loss to Vanderbilt

The Kentucky Wildcats put on a putrid performance on the field this afternoon and that leads to the Vanderbilt Commodores snapping their 26 game SEC losing streak, 24-21.

It was, truthfully, not a good look for Mark Stoops’ program and now, you might see the tide starting to turn on the UK football program.

What was once a promised season coming into 2022, has now turned into downright disaster, as Kentucky had hopes of potentially contending for an SEC crown, they have now dropped to 6-4 on the season, with two home losses, and now have the Georgia Bulldogs on the horizon.

There will much to think about for Mark Stoops regarding his program, as they have taken a very noticeable step backward since the 2021 season.

Will changes be made? That’s to be seen, but Kentucky has regressed to the Wildcats of old this season, and it’s not a good look for Mark Stoops.

This could also be the end of the Rich Scangarello era...

Here’s how the Twitter reacted:

Honestly? You know John Calipari is loving this. — cameron (@morrisoncrying) November 12, 2022

I don't know how you keep this offensive staff, to be honest. https://t.co/jctzbhcDMm — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 12, 2022

If you can’t stop them from going 80 yards on the Final Drive, you don’t deserve to win — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 12, 2022

Press conference is simple:

1. Fire Scangarello

2. Apologize for being a loser and punting from the 50 on 4th and 1

3. Call out how dumb your calls were on man press

4. Call out the O-Line — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) November 12, 2022

My fellow Kentucky football friends we are BACK! pic.twitter.com/nfDeImTpqm — Brent Wainscott (@BrentWainscott_) November 12, 2022

He talked all this ish, and for what? This? — Berkley’s Pops ™️ (@BrandoAKing) November 12, 2022

I change my mind. There is 0 reason for Scangarello to leave this stadium employed https://t.co/Eu0597CDGK — Big Blue Nation #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) November 12, 2022

Chris Rodriguez has only played six games this season. He has 733 yards and six touchdowns. Pretty damn good running back. https://t.co/nVgkzaFgx6 — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 12, 2022

Every single NIL cent can go to Chris Rodriguez for the rest of his life and no-one else as far as I’m concerned — Max Duffy (@Max__Duffy) November 12, 2022

Hey here's a sentence I've never typed!



Cats have to hold off Vanderbilt offense with so much time left — Courtney Layne Brewer (@courtneylaynebr) November 12, 2022

Situational football, as a player, isn't very good. You can't just play football. You have to play the game within the game. You have to know down and distance, time on the clock and the spot on the field. — Van Hiles (@vstyles17) November 12, 2022

Really smart play by the Vandy OC. Saw Valentine get hurt and went after the Freshman Hairston immediately on the next play — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 12, 2022

Will this be a “That’s why you’re Vandy” moment or a “That’s why you’re Kentucky” moment??



DRAMA! — Brett Edgerton (@EditorEdge) November 12, 2022

I'm genuinely curious to hear your all's thoughts. This is Kentucky's worst offensive line since...?



Yes, Scankasucko probably needs to go, but lawd this o-line is the worst pass-blocking group I can remember UK having. Even the 2-10 seasons didn't seem 'this' bad there... — Jason Marcum (@marcum89) November 12, 2022

Kentucky loses to Vandy AT HOME.



Somebody gonna be cleaning out their desk on Monday. — Unmistakable Latin Flavor (@PBSImpulse9) November 12, 2022

Vanderbilt’s first SEC win this decade comes against Kentucky — . (@LilJoeBHall) November 12, 2022

This isn't how you perform after you clap back at "basketball school" comments in the offseason. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) November 12, 2022

It's safe to assume Kentucky's loss to Vanderbilt sealed Rich Scangarello's fate. The question is, will it be tomorrow or in two weeks? — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) November 12, 2022

Other teams against Vanderbilt:



Alabama 628 yards

Ole Miss 589 yards

Georgia 579 yards

Elon 495 yards

South Carolina 492 yards

Wake Forest 451 yards

Hawaii 358 yards

Northern Illinois 354 yards

Kentucky 322 yards

Missouri 308 yards



Rich Scangarello has not been good. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 12, 2022

How about a “Fire Rich Scangarello” collective? — Brian Smith (@SmithBrianA) November 12, 2022

Think of it this way. UK probably would have kept Scangarello had they finished 8-4, then had to deal with this for all of 2023.



Probably not now. pic.twitter.com/S9pOD6jJbL — Jason Marcum (@marcum89) November 12, 2022

Kentucky Football in September vs. Kentucky Football in November pic.twitter.com/hlF61mNflR — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) November 12, 2022

