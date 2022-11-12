 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s loss to Vanderbilt

Rich Scangarello...woof.

The Kentucky Wildcats put on a putrid performance on the field this afternoon and that leads to the Vanderbilt Commodores snapping their 26 game SEC losing streak, 24-21.

It was, truthfully, not a good look for Mark Stoops’ program and now, you might see the tide starting to turn on the UK football program.

What was once a promised season coming into 2022, has now turned into downright disaster, as Kentucky had hopes of potentially contending for an SEC crown, they have now dropped to 6-4 on the season, with two home losses, and now have the Georgia Bulldogs on the horizon.

There will much to think about for Mark Stoops regarding his program, as they have taken a very noticeable step backward since the 2021 season.

Will changes be made? That’s to be seen, but Kentucky has regressed to the Wildcats of old this season, and it’s not a good look for Mark Stoops.

This could also be the end of the Rich Scangarello era...

Here’s how the Twitter reacted:

